How Underwater Became More Timely And Relevant After Its Release

One of many major functions of flicks and tv exhibits is to entertain the general public, however that doesn’t essentially imply they’ll’t educate us one thing as nicely. Many writers, administrators and producers intention for his or her initiatives to replicate our altering world. Nonetheless, some initiatives turn into timelier as new issues occur, and this may seem like the case with Underwater.
Whereas talking with Underwater director William Eubank, I requested him why the concept of man (and lady) vs. nature is a typical theme amongst his movies. Eubank responded by saying that he loves primal storytelling and the concept of getting his characters face unknown components. Curiously, the filmmaker sees a parallel between the movie and the present scenario our society is going through:
I simply suppose it is so primal, particularly in right now’s panorama. There’s quite a lot of politics. There could possibly be tribal warfare. There’s simply so many issues occurring in right now’s society that create negativity, all this loopy stuff. Once I’m telling a narrative, I actually like taking a narrative and simply making it very primal, and I am an enormous fan of primal tales as nicely. Like I like The Revenant and flicks like that the place it’s simply, ‘I’ve this sense and nature is attempting to cease me.’ So whether or not it is area or the wilderness or no matter, I like the idea of 1’s biggest adversary being the place that they dwell in, their environment. As a result of then from that, you possibly can go wherever. I imply, we’re type of going by means of that proper now with this loopy COVID factor, this unknown entity that got here at us out of nowhere. It’s only a very primal strategy to inform tales. And then as a storyteller, it simply makes issues type of easy for me to direct the story as a result of I can inform how I’d really feel about sure selections.
William Eubank makes an attention-grabbing commentary, and it’s actually not unfounded. Many have been caught off guard by the coronavirus, as have been the characters of Underwater by what they found on the backside of the ocean. And simply because the movie ends with an unsure future, this pandemic has additionally prompted a little bit of uncertainty for us as nicely.
By way of Underwater, Eubank additionally manages as an example the political implications of coping with pure components. The occasions of the movie are set in movement by a company entity’s need to drill on the backside of the ocean. In the identical manner, COVID-19 has prompted shifts in our political panorama.
Whether or not we wish to acknowledge it or not, creatives are at all times looking for methods to make their work related to the instances. As an example, Captain America administrators Joe and Anthony Russo aimed to make Steve Rogers a metaphor for the ups and downs confronted by society. Luke Cage can also be a personality that is been used to convey social commentary. And primarily based on what’s occurring now, I feel most would agree that 2011’s Contagion is now extra related than ever.
It by no means hurts to plug audiences into what’s happening round them and, with Underwater, William Eubank does that swimmingly.
Underwater is now accessible on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD.
