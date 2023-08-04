How Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s Wife, Is Paying Tribute To Him During Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour:

The 41-year-old made sure to think about her late husband during Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles shows.

Photos on Instagram Stories show this. Just a few hours before Taylor’s first show at SoFi Stadium on August 3, Vanessa put a big print of Kobe and the pop star upon the back of her Eras Tour jacket.

The picture, which was taken within 2015 when Kobe gave Taylor a sign for selling out the most shows at Staples Center, had a bejeweled edge and felt letters that said “SWIFTIE.”

Vanessa also made a heart-shaped patch alongside the words “say you’ll remember me” on the front of her jacket. This was a reference to Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit song “Wildest Dreams.”

Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband Kobe Bryant when she went to see Taylor Swift on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.

Bryant, who is 41 years old, posted pictures of the music gear she wore to see Swift perform on her Instagram story. All of the pictures were meant to honor Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash in 2020 that also killed seven other people.

Nataliya And Vanessa’s Daughter Was Also Ready To Go To The Era’s Tour:

Natalia, Kobe and Vanessa’s 20-year-old daughter, is also getting ready to go to the Eras Tour. She posted a video of herself building friendship bracelets to trade with fellow Swifties.

Before he died in 2020, Kobe was a big fan of Taylor. The L.A. Lakers great met Taylor live during the 1989 World Tour, and he was also known to blast Taylor’s songs whenever he could.

Kobe Stated That “I think it’s crucial to listen to people who do wonderful things” On The Jordan Harbinger Show Within 2019:

“I think it’s crucial to listen to people who do wonderful things,” he said in 2019 upon The Jordan Harbinger Show. “Taylor has been the best for a very, very long time.”

“I don’t care if you enjoy her music or not; look at what she’s doing,” Kobe said at the time. It’s very scary. It’s amazing that you can do that over and over again, so I try to learn as much as I can from things like that.”

When Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, along with seven other people, died in a helicopter crash, Taylor used social media to show her sadness.

Tylor Tweeted Within 2020 “My heart has broken pieces after hearing about this unthinkable tragedy.” After Kobe’s Death:

In January 2020, she tweeted, “My heart has broken pieces after hearing about this unthinkable tragedy.” “I can’t even begin to understand what family members are going by. Kobe was so important to me as well as to all of us.”

The mother of four also shared a sweet throwback video of her daughters Natalia as well as Gianna singing along to Taylor’s 2008 song “You Belong with Me.” In 2018, while the family was upon vacation, the video was shared. Bryant is additionally the mom of 6-year-old Bianka and 3-year-old Capri.

Swift Have 5 More Shows At SoFi Stadium:

Swift has five more shows at SoFi Stadium before she heads to Mexico on August 24 for the foreign part of her “Eras” Tour. Swift recently showed how much she loves her tour by giving the truckers who move her set pieces across the US a huge raise of $100,000.

Reports say that almost 50 truckers are moving equipment for the tour, which means that Swift, who is 33, signed that “Blank Space” contract for almost $5 million.

Recently Swift Give $100,000 Bonus To Truckers:

