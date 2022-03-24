how video game design tricks us into thinking we’re better gamers

Surely you remember one of those fights against a final boss that had you on the ropes and, despite being a hair’s breadth away from going to the other virtual neighborhood, you managed to land the last blow and emerge triumphant from that duel. Exciting, right? Well, it’s likely that the merit It wasn’t just yours.

With the intention of putting those positive feelings before everything else, video game designers They have been deceiving us for years to make us believe that we have everything under control when, in reality, they are giving us a cable to make it so.

These are some examples of mechanics that have remained hidden in our favorite games to get give us good feelings instead of forcing ourselves to deal with the frustration of missing the same jump again.

The hidden mechanics of video game designers

Coyote Time

Probably one of the oldest and most used tricks in the entire industry. Honoring the moment in which the Coyote was suspended in the air before falling, a large majority of platform video games allow us to execute a jump even when it would be too late to do so.

Eyes that do not see, life bar that does not feel

Having enemies shooting at you from all sides, including those behind you or out of your line of sight, can be a real hassle. To prevent this from being frustrating, many games prevent these enemies from shooting at you and have good aim or, sometimes like in the Devil May Cry series, even slow down their movement until they enter the screen to give you more time to react.

A boost for newbies

During the development of Gears of War, they found that those who beat their first multiplayer match without getting any kills then didn’t play again. To prevent that from happening significantly increased damage during your first game to encourage you to get that kill that would encourage you to continue.

Less fast than you think

How fast am I going? I don’t bump into anything. Yeah, sure. Although in a subtle way, some games modify the behavior of the traffic to make it easier for you. maneuvers between vehicles and that it is not frustrating to be constantly bumping into you. Others even tinker with effects and slightly tweak the vehicle control to give you the feeling that you’re going faster than the game intended. Forza or Saints Row are good examples of these practices.

CathUp AI

Whether as a mechanic intended to encourage the challenge, to increase competition or even to make you believe that luck is on your side, the artificial intelligence of some games, especially sports or motor games, is modified based on your performance to give you a cable or try to tighten the nuts a little more and make the victory more epic. Mario Kart is probably the best example.

leave me, that you don’t know

Go around obstacles while running or slip around corners to prevent you from braking or jamming. Whether in 3D or 2D games, the designers’ benevolence prevents jumps from becoming too tight or getting stuck between boxes and walls. Celeste, without going any further, is constantly helping us to place the avatar where she is supposed to be.

The thread of life that is actually a skein

To incentivize that epic and give you the feeling of a narrow win, some of your favorite games trick you into making the last bits of your life bar represent a higher percentage than it actually looks like from the size of the portion that remains. It seemed that you had little left, but in reality you were playing games like DOOM with a quarter of your total life.

target change

If you’re playing co-op and two of you are playing for your lives while a third is hiding behind in a bush like a rat, games like Left 4 Dead will modify the enemy behavior to attack that other player, thus allowing attackers a breathing space by offering them the opportunity to take down the enemy more easily while they are unaware.

Enemigos Stormtrooper

In order to prepare for a firefight, some games like Bioshock or Luftrausers will even cause the first shots to be warning only and do not hit the player. Others like Half-Life even allow themselves the luxury of leaving only two enemies shooting while the others move around to give the impression that they are preparing to attack.

stealthy, but little

It would be terribly frustrating to approach an enemy from behind and see them turn around at the last moment, so games like Batman: Arkham toy with other types of patrol routes trying to prevent enemies from hitting 180º turns and they can discover you.

A sonotone with favoritism

Having a collection of heroes spouting their jokes while shooting and unleashing abilities is far from the most comfortable thing in the world, so while they don’t silence other characters in Overwatch, they do modify the audio level of enemies that directly counter you to you’re more attentive to them.

Custom Randomized Percentages

Imagine how much you would want to destroy the control if you get involved in shooting in XCOM and all the time you miss the shot. To avoid this, the game manipulates the success percentages favoring that the probability of hitting is higher and higher until you get it.

Cinexin action

That train about to fall in Uncharted 2? Well, you had plenty of time to jump. The animation was actually tied to your progress during the action, so unless you missed too much when moving towards the exit, the chances of failing in such an epic sequence were very low.