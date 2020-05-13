How Walt Disney World And Other Theme Parks Are Planning To Reopen

Based mostly on the truth that the reservation shift was one month, however nothing greater than that, it is protected to imagine that on the very least Disney is hoping the park is again up and working, seemingly at restricted capability, by then. California clamped down fairly onerous when the stay-at-home order was first lifted, however the first part of reopenings, amongst much less at-risk companies, has already begun. And whereas locations like Disneyland will seemingly be among the many final to reopen, the data we’ve would point out that it’s going to occur within the subsequent couple of months.