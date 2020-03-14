How Walt Disney World, Disneyland And Other Theme Parks Are Dealing With Coronavirus

Six Flags

Whereas not as huge a reputation as Disney or Common, Six Flags runs considerably extra parks throughout the nation than both of the 2 main names. A number of the parks are open 12 months spherical, and others have but to truly open for seasonal operation. Nevertheless, the coronovirus menace has triggered the next parks to both shut, starting March 14, or to delay opening till not less than the tip of March:

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona

Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Georgia

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas

Frontier Metropolis in Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma

Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, Missouri

Six Flags America in Higher Marlboro, Maryland

Six Flags Nice Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark in Lake George, New York