How Walt Disney World, Disneyland And Other Theme Parks Are Dealing With Coronavirus

Theme parks are among the hottest vacationer locations. Locations like Walt Disney World and Disneyland welcome tens of millions of friends from all around the world yearly. After all, if you’re attempting to cease the unfold of a worldwide pandemic, theme parks generally is a probably harmful place for precisely that cause. There at the moment are few locations on Earth that haven’t been impacted by COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, and that features the properties of some common theme parks from Disney, Common and extra.
When you’re anyone who deliberate a theme park trip for the following few weeks, or was contemplating occurring one within the subsequent few months, here is a run down of what every main park is doing in response to the Coronavirus, and simply how lengthy they count on to see enterprise impacted in consequence.
Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is the one hottest theme park vacation spot on the earth, and the bigger resort sees upwards of 50,00zero friends from all world corners each single day. Meaning lots of people to probably inconvenience with a closure, however below the circumstances, there’s not a lot else that could possibly be achieved. When you occur to be at Walt Disney World as of this writing, you’ll be able to nonetheless take pleasure in a pair extra days of the parks. It’s going to shut in response to the traditional schedule on Sunday March 15, however is not going to reopen once more till not less than April.
Nevertheless, for these staying on Walt Disney World property, all isn’t misplaced. Whereas all 4 theme parks shall be closed, all Walt Disney World accommodations, in addition to Disney Springs, the resort’s retail and eating advanced, will stay open. This definitely will not be sufficient for friends whose holidays haven’t began, however for these making preparations to get residence, not less than they’re going to nonetheless have locations to remain and meals to eat. When you had a visit deliberate in the course of the closure interval, Walt Disney World will work with you to deal with refunds. When you have a visit deliberate for after April, finest to regulate this, because it’s definitely potential this closure could possibly be prolonged.
Disneyland Resort
In California, the coronavirus has been an issue to the purpose that the governor has requested for all public gatherings of 250 folks or extra to stop. Disneyland Resort determined to abide by that suggestion, and following a closing day of regular enterprise on Friday, March 13, the park will shut for the remainder of the month.
Not like Walt Disney World, accommodations at Disneyland Resort is not going to stay open. They are going to be staying open for a few additional days till Monday, March 16, however solely in order that current friends could make different preparations. Downtown Disney, the resort’s retail and eating services, will stay open all through. As with Walt Disney World, refunds shall be accessible to friends who had journeys deliberate, or the resort will work with friends to get their plans modified to future dates if that is what you need.
Common Orlando Resort/Common Studios Hollywood
Common has theme parks in Orlando and Southern California proper alongside Disney, so it is not surprising that related closures are occurring there. Common Orlando Resort is following a plan an identical to that of Walt Disney World. The parks will stay open by means of Sunday March 15, and can then shut down till the tip of March. The resort accommodations and the Common CityWalk will stay open. Nevertheless, even occasions deliberate for the ultimate weekend have modified. Common Orlando’s annual Mardi Gras celebration was supposed to incorporate concert events from All-American Rejects and Diana Ross, and can as an alternative see reveals from Flo Rida on Saturday and Sugar Ray on Sunday. The remainder of the Mardi Cras celebration has been cancelled.
Common Studios Hollywood, like Disneyland, is open on Friday, March 13, however will shut down after that. Nevertheless, as of now, the park is anticipating reopening on March 28, a pair days sooner than the remainder of the theme parks. Common CityWalk may even stay open in California. Not one of the accommodations close to Common Studios Hollywood are owned by the park, however the two closest and mostly used accommodations for friends, the Sheraton Common Resort and the Hilton Los Angeles/Common Metropolis, are each permitting for room cancellations as much as 24 hours earlier than check-in, even for rooms that have been booked below no-cancellation insurance policies.
Six Flags
Whereas not as huge a reputation as Disney or Common, Six Flags runs considerably extra parks throughout the nation than both of the 2 main names. A number of the parks are open 12 months spherical, and others have but to truly open for seasonal operation. Nevertheless, the coronovirus menace has triggered the next parks to both shut, starting March 14, or to delay opening till not less than the tip of March:
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California
Hurricane Harbor Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona
Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Georgia
Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas
Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas
Frontier Metropolis in Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma
Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, Missouri
Six Flags America in Higher Marlboro, Maryland
Six Flags Nice Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark in Lake George, New York
And A Few Other Theme Parks
There are actually too many theme parks and amusement parks within the U.S. to checklist, however we’ll strive. Here is the closure scenario with quite a few different theme parks across the nation not beforehand talked about:
LEGOland – Florida: Closed till the tip of March
Knott’s Berry Farm: Closed till the tip of March
Busch Gardens: Closed till the tip of March
Sea World (All Parks): Closed till the tip of March
California’s Nice America: Opening Delayed To April 4
Castaway Bay (Cedar Level): Closed till the tip of March
King’s Dominion: Delayed Opening To April 4
Carowinds: Delayed Opening To April 3
Dollywood: Opening delayed to March 28
There are a handful of parks within the U.S. that haven’t introduced shutdowns. A number of properties operated by Cedar Honest and Six Flags look like remaining open, as is LEGOLand in California.
Actually if you happen to had a amusement park trip deliberate or have been contemplating one thing like that for spring break, it sucks that each one that enjoyable has been taken away. At occasions like this, nothing sounds extra interesting than shedding your self within the synthetic actuality of a spot like Disneyland or Walt Disney World. On the identical time, the closures are higher for the inhabitants as a complete, and hopefully not one of the parks shall be closed any longer than the couple of weeks which might be presently scheduled.
Nonetheless, when you have a visit already deliberate after April, you will wish to preserve checking, because it’s potential that closures will go on longer than presently anticipated. The excellent news is that each one the parks are being fairly versatile in the case of cancellation or rescheduling, so if that also occurs, not less than you will not be out the funding.
