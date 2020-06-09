How WandaVision – and Quicksilver – could be the key to bringing the X-Men to the MCU

Disney+ sequence WandaVision is certainly considered one of the extra intriguing Marvel TV exhibits coming to the nascent streaming service, with the upcoming comedy-drama apparently riffing on traditional sitcoms and resurrecting Paul Bettany’s android Imaginative and prescient, all thanks to Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) reality-warping skills.

However could the sequence be a Malicious program for a a lot greater Marvel plan? New rumours (through Murphy’s Multiverse) recommend that Evan Peters has been solid in the sequence in a brand new and mysterious position, which could trace at an try to embrace the now-defunct X-Men film characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Confused? Nicely, allow us to clarify. In 20th Century Fox’s secure of X-Men films, Peters performed Quicksilver, a super-fast mutant with an inclination in direction of slow-mo rescue sequences accompanied by traditional tunes.

He’s a preferred character in the films, but additionally an attention-grabbing one when it comes to WandaVision – as a result of in the comics, Quicksilver and Olsen’s Wanda (aka Scarlet Witch) are literally brother and sister, frequently working as a duo on the aspect of each good and evil.

So why are the two siblings cut up up in numerous film universes? Nicely, they’re probably not – as a result of there was an MCU Quicksilver too, performed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and killed off in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Appropriately sufficient, he went fairly shortly.

Due to some quirks of licensing, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch belonged to each 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios. As a result of they have been initially X-Men villains, each characters could be in the X-Men films – however as a result of in a while in the comics they joined the Avengers, they could be Marvel heroes too.

Briefly, this meant that there have been two Quicksilvers (and a touch at one other Wanda, although she was by no means seen on-screen) in numerous films, and as time went on the Maximoff siblings that did exist have been left in numerous cinematic universes. However with Disney now proudly owning Fox and its characters, could that be about to change?

Whereas we all know little or no about WandaVision, what we do know from quick preview clips and the like recommend that it’s a reality-warping journey into alternate potentialities – so what if Peters’ rumoured involvement is an try to convey the alternate Quicksilver into the MCU?

Give it some thought. Whereas together with all the X-Men in the MCU would be a giant and daunting process, slipping in a single who has a pre-established hyperlink to considered one of the Avengers (his sister!) could be a great way to take a look at the waters. Peters’ Quicksilver is widespread with followers, and the rule-bending format of WandaVision could permit him to sneak into the MCU – why not give it a go?

Sure, the sequence appears to be largely exploring Wanda and Imaginative and prescient’s relationship by way of the medium of sitcom classics, however that could tie in – the shock long-lost relative is a fairly frequent trope – and it additionally appears possible that there’ll be extra to WandaVision than riffing on previous TV exhibits because it goes on anyway.

For now, the reality stays a thriller – it’s not even been confirmed that Peters is in the sequence – and even when our hunch is true, it’s doable the inclusion of the alt-Quicksilver could be a fast joke meant to poke enjoyable at the difficult dynamics of rival superhero universes, relatively than an vital plot level in its personal proper.

Different rumours suggesting Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s return as the different Quicksilver additionally recommend there could be extra to this concept than meets the eye, and it’ll be price maintaining a tally of new casting bulletins as we method WandaVision’s launch date.

Nonetheless, for now it’s our first clue as to how Marvel will deal with considered one of its greatest challenges but. The mutants are coming, and it would all begin right here…

WandaVision is launched on Disney+ in late 2020