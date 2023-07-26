How Warner Bros Discovery Synergy Got Aquaman Star Jason Momoa For Shark Week:

Discovery’s Shark Week has been on TV for 35 years. It is a summer tradition that has always been about celebrating the great white shark and its relatives.

Shark Week is back on Discovery Channel, so get prepared for a week of fun! Sunday was the first day of the 35th yearly shark-themed party. As normal, Discovery Channel will present a lot of shows about your favorite fish. Mr. Aquaman himself, star Jason Momoa, will host Shark Week in 2023.

He shows fans exciting fresh specials such as “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy,” which shows a great white shark eating inside the dead body of a whale.

If you’re still interested in Shark Week after reading that line and want to show how much you love the annual event, you’re in luck. Several brands offer Shark Week-themed items. From clothes to stuffed animals, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Shark Week 2023.

Jason Momoa Is Coming On Shark Week 2023:

Jason Momoa, a star from Norwalk, will take part in the annual Discovery Channel shark party. Shark Week starts upon the 23rd at 7 p.m. alongside “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy.” This is the 35th year of the show.

“First and foremost, Shark Week is about celebrating these animals, as well as the fact that other firms are starting to do it is a good thing from a mission point of view,” said WBD’s U.S.

Josh Kovolenko, who is the vice president of marketing for Networks, told. “It’s not always about being the best. We don’t think that’s the case. People are excited about the subject, which is good for the overall goal of it.”

Kovolenko Claims That DC Films Actor Was The Right Choice To Host Shark Week:

Fans are also really into Jason Momoa, and that’s why Kovolenko claims the DC Films actor was the right choice to host Shark Week this year.

Momoa will lead fans through nearly 20 new hours of TV about the top predators. This includes “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy,” which gives viewers their first close-up glimpse of a great white shark feast caught by researchers alongside cameras inside a whale carcass decoy, and “Cocaine Sharks,” which shows what happens to sharks that may eat cocaine along with other illegal drugs dumped within South Florida waters.

“We knew that this was important to someone,” Kovolenko said. “It wasn’t enough to show up and read from a script. There’s no prompter. He mostly just talks to the scientists, who are great people who have devoted their lives in some way to what our main goal is.

This mix of advertising has included a run of shark movies upon TCM, a Shark Week-themed cage match upon TBS’s “AEW Dynamite,” and ads for more than one WBD summer film at the same time.

For example, a TV spot for HGTV’s “Barbie Dream House Challenge” that promotes both Shark Week and Warner Bros.’ new “Barbie” movie by giving a wink to it.

Momoa’s appearances during Shark Week are themselves a way to promote the new movie “Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom.”

Kovolenko says that Momoa had a lot to do with the content of this year’s programming. For example, he did an interview with a surfer who got bit by a shark last year and now works as an underwater photographer.

“The fact that he’s not an expert within this was extremely significant to him,” Kovolenko said. “Like the nearly 30 million people who will watch this, he’s learning, and he simply wanted his interest to show.

Jason Momoa Is Very Happy To Take Part In Shark Week Due To He Was Big Part Of Hawaiian Heritage:

He was very happy to take part because it was a big part of his Hawaiian heritage. He definitely had an effect on who he wished to talk to and what kind of people he wants to talk to and meet.

But I think you’ll find Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, sitting there with you and learning with you. It’s a really cute thing. He didn’t want people to think of him as an expert within this area.

When Will Shark Week 2023 Come Out?

From Sunday, the 23rd of July 2023, to Saturday, July 29, 2023, it will be Shark Week. On the Discovery website, you can see the full list of shows.

It’s clear that Kovolenko has full faith in Momoa’s ability to lead this Shark Week, which includes movies like “Cocaine Sharks” as well as “The Haunting of Shark Tower,” from an actual location.

But the marketing executive says that once this Shark Week is over, the work of finding out which cross-promotional parts of the big event worked and which might have seemed strange to viewers will begin.

“We’ve gotten better at really finding out what’s important to certain audiences and the way the properties speak to those audiences,” he said. “As a salesman, you can only learn that by running ads.

Supporting “Elvis” was the first time we truly started to roll out something like this with all of the U.S. networks.

Then we performed it for Shark Week as well as ‘House of the Dragon.’ We all understand a little more regarding what really worked each time we do it. I think you’ll see us keep getting better at that.”