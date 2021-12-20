How was Hirving Lozano’s performance at San Siro during Milan vs Napoli

Lozano played a discreet game during his team’s visit to Milan (Photo: Daniele Mascolo / REUTERS)

The activity of Mexican soccer players in Europe remained active during this weekend. In Italian lands, Hirving Lozano was the starter at the meeting of Napoli vs Milan contested in the Stadium San Siro, house of the rossoneris. The final result of the match favored the Neapolitans, although the performance of the tricolor player did not convince.

The Chucky He started in one of the most important games for his squad so far this season, as Milan is located at the top of the league table. A leagueTherefore, the winner of the match had the possibility to climb places and position himself below the Calcio leader.

The performance of the Mexican winger did not go unnoticed in the face of the physical game proposed by the Milanese team. Lozano did not have open spaces that allowed him to make valid all his qualities. But nevertheless, managed to play a total of 77 minutes on the grass, so the confidence of your coach, Luciano Spalletti, still belongs to the Mexican.

Chucky could not create any obvious scoring opportunities and lost 67% of their duels played (Photo: Daniele Mascolo / REUTERS)

The harsh and close game between both Italian squads resulted in few goal actions in the two goals. Chucky failed to create any overt scoring opportunities and he lost 67% of his duels played. According to data from Statiskicks, the selected tricolor only completed one of three dribbles attempted. In addition, he finished five times and He knew how to bring 95% of his passes to fruition.

The party’s emotions reached the final moments when Elif Diamond He managed to score the goal that would ultimately mean a victory for Napoli. The Neapolitan goal arrived at minute 85 in a play with a fixed tactic. The midfielder outplayed his rivals in the air game to head off a cross sent by Piotr Zieliński and beat the French archer Mike Maignan.

Lozano’s squad suffered to keep the score in the final moments and came very close to being reached in the result. The player from Ivory Coast, Franck Kessie, sent the ball to the back of the nets to place the 1-1, however, the play was reviewed by the VAR and canceled by an out of place in the pass of the Milan striker Olivier Giroud.

With this important triumph, the Chucky and company positioned themselves as sub momentary leaders in the league in Italy, only behind Inter Milan. Those led by Spalletti record 39 points after 18 games played.

Lozano has positioned himself as one of the key pieces in the backbone of the national team. (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

The match played by Lozano on the San Siro court meant his game number 101 with the Neapolitans since his arrival in Serie A from PSV Holland was made. The Mexican already has a total of 324 games as a professional since his debut in 2013 with Pachuca and he has managed to score 170 times.

The level of the winger has been a constant concern for the coaching staff of Gerardo Martino on the Mexican team. Since Hirving’s injury in the last Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago, the tricolor player has not managed to shine as he normally used to, a situation that has complicated the game system of the Tata Because Lozano had positioned himself as one of the key pieces in the backbone of the national team.

The upcoming winter break in European football could serve for the Chucky I left behind some physical discomforts and returned renewed for the second half of the football year in view of Help Mexico qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

