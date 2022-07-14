How was Julio César Chávez’s party for his 60 years

The great Mexican champion held a mega event to receive the six decades of life (Video: Instagram/@wbcstore)

Mexican boxing celebrated another year of life of Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez, who became one of the most iconic figures in the sport of fists and gloves. Last July 12 the caesar of boxing received the 60 years of lifeso he organized a big celebration.

Chávez decided to receive the six decades of existence with a glamorous party that brought together all kinds of celebrities boxingthe entertainmentof Sports journalism and even public officials. Although his birthday fell at the beginning of the week, it did not prevent him from holding a great event in the country’s capital; the appointment was in Casino Campo Martelocated in Paseo de la Reforma, Polanco, CDMX.

Around 6:00 p.m., the different guests began to arrive for Julius Caesar’s birthday. The place was decorated with endless references to the sports career of the mr knockout Well, from the reception a sign with the name of Julio Cesar Chavez remembered the legacy of great mexican champion.

César Chávez thanked life for having overcome his addiction problem

Inside the place, the tables were decorated with an elegant outfit because excelled black color combined with the colors of red rose flowers, decorative candles and replica belts of the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Upon admission, the guests received gifts of gloves commemorating the celebration of Julius Caesar, some bore the signature of the former professional boxer; another of the hallmarks that stood out is that number 60, which announced the former boxer’s birthday, was made entirely of gold boxing glovesand the back had an image of a young Julio printed on it.

One of the characteristics of the decoration was the dance floor; casino center simulated a boxing ring; with lights and visual effects the ropes of the ring were drawn, in addition they placed giant screens above the track to imitate the style of the scenarios where Chávez starred in his fights.

This was JC Chávez’s party for his 60 years (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavez115)

Among the guests of the boxing guild that attended were Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of the CMB, Humberto the chiquita GonzálezErik Terrible Morales, Miguel CottoJackie Nava, Mariana The Barbie Juarez, among others.

Not only athletes were invited to such an exclusive event but also journalists like Ferdinand Schwartz, Antonio Rosique y Eduardo don lama lamazon They were also part of the celebration.

(Photo: Instagram/@wbcstore)

Other figures such as the Son of the Saint, Javier Hidalgo, general director of the Sports Institute of Mexico City; acting and show names like Robert Palazuelos, Armando HernandezYolanda Andrade, Arturo Elías Ayub and Edith Márquez they also came.

The drink offered to the guests was brand cognac Hennessy. Julio César Chávez’s entrance to the dance floor replicated the presentations to which he was accustomed the caesar of boxing to your audience. As if to have a match, the host of the event recounted the great deeds of Julio and thus gave space for the appearance of the mexican champion.

The Son of the Saint attended Chávez’s party (Photo: Instagram/@marilemx)

Shortly after the theme of Mexico Beautiful and beloved of the late singer Vicente Fernandez. From some stairs, the current sports analyst descended the stairs, as he passed a range of lights illuminated his presence. The attendees applauded the appearance of Julio, who reached the center of the track.

There, Mauricio Sulaimán and the Son of the Saint “crowned” Julius Caesar for his birthday and what his legacy meant in Mexican sports.

(Photo: Instagram/@Terriblemorales)

Once there, he dedicated a few words of thanks to life, to his family and to all the people who gathered to celebrate his birthday. As night fell, the Private Group was in charge of musicalizing the party and singing his greatest hits with a dedication to the Champ.

Another night came the mariachi and the cake party; at least two cakes in the form of gloves arrived at the center of the track for the protocol ceremony. It was there when Edith Márquez sang some of her songs with a special dedication to the Chávez family.

(Photo: Instagram / jcchavez115)

KEEP READING:

Memo Ochoa turned 37 and the world of football celebrated it like this

JC Chávez threw a dart at Floyd Myweather: “I would have hit him”

Faitelson’s emotional congratulations to Julio César Chávez: “His main victory is outside the ring