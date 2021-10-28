How was the first Mexican F1 Grand Prix in 1963

The first Grand Prix of Mexico that was officially raced in 1963 (Photo: Twitter / @ PeterDWindsor)

A few days before the 21st edition of the Mexican Grand Prix with Czech Pérez at the helm, this October 27, 2021 will commemorate 58 years of the first official race of Formula 1 organized by Mexico.

Although The Great Circus landed in the country a year earlier for an exhibition race, the year of 1963 was marked as the official arrival of the Formula 1 to the Aztec territory, because it was the first time that he managed for the points in the drivers’ championship and that all the teams landed in the country.

That October 27, 1963, the British Jim Clark He won the second of his three victories in Mexico, although the first officially, and he opened the motor racing party in the capital of the country. A tradition that was repeated seven more years in a row.

Elvira Quintana, Mexican actress, with pilots Jim Clark and Jack Brabham at the 1963 Mexican GP (Photo: Twitter / @ PeterDWindsor)

That was the ninth and penultimate race of the season, as the calendar only had 10 grands prix, so the British driver, Jim Clark, had already arrived with the first of his two drivers ‘titles in his pocket, but still with the constructors’ championship in dispute.

Clark drove a Lotus-Climax, same builder as the local pilot, Pedro Rodriguez, who raced for the first time inside the circuit for a team of Formula 1, since a year before he refused to participate due to the tragic death of his brother, Ricardo.

Jim Clark set a time of 2:09:52, the product of 65 laps on a track very different from that of today and which had the name Magdalena Mixhuca, due to the area where it is located. He was awarded 9 points that gave the guidelines and was above the Australian, Jack Brabham, who had already been champion in 1959 and 1960.

The layout of the Magdalena Mixhuca racetrack between 1962 and 1970, without the stadium area and with the particular banked present (Photo: Will Pittinger / StatsF1)

That was the ninth victory for Jim Clark in his career, 14th for Lotus as a constructor and 28th for Climax as a supplier of motors. These names were written in the history of the Grand Prix of Mexico and crowned the party that was motivated by two Mexican pilots: Pedro Rodriguez and Moses Solana.

Pedro Rodriguez qualified in 20th place and was in his second official race within the Formula 1, because he got the agreement with Lotus-Climax to run weeks before in the United States and for its audience in Mexico. In both competitions he failed to cross the finish line after having problems in the car.

Secondly, Moses Solana was the other Mexican pilot who raced that Grand Prix of Mexico. He qualified in 11th position, the same place where he concluded aboard his BRM (British Racing Motors), third car of the brand in the competition and that was in the second rung of the constructors’ world championship.

Pedro Rodríguez aboard a Lotus-Climx with the number 10 at the 1963 Mexican GP (Photo: Twitter / PeterWindsor)

The racetrack had been built by order of the president Adolfo López Mateos, lover of motorsport. It was designed by the engineer Oscar Fernández Gómez Daza and opened in 1959, so it took just four years to host a qualifying race for the Formula 1.

Both in this edition and in the one a year earlier, the president of Mexico was present and it was the first of the many elite events that motorsports would have in the country. Clark equaled the record of Juan Manuel Fangio with the most victories in a season and the history of the Mexican Grand Prix began to be written.

