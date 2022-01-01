How was the ideal eleven of the Mexican National Team in 2021

In the ideal 11, he highlights that Raúl Jiménez is not there (Photo: Griffin Zetterberg / Reuters)

2021 was not the best period for national football, and neither was it for the Mexican team. Although it was not a catastrophe for the World Cup project, the doubts and blows from other teams did not wait. However, the poor closure did not prevent them from being revealed to the best footballers of all of 2021.

Through a post on your Twitter account, the Tricolor released his best “11” after 365 days. In the lineup, the names of Guillermo Ochoa o Hirving Chucky Lozano, something that generated surprise was the absence of Raul Jimenez, a Wolverhampton player, who suffered a spectacular injury that took him away from the courts during the first third of 2021.

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa (America)

Defense line of four with Jesus gallardo (Monterrey) and Jorge Sánchez (America) serve as the left and right back respectively. In the central rear is Nestor Araujo (Celta Vigo) and Johan Vásquez (Genoa).

Midfield; Hector Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), Edson Alvarez (Ajax) and Sebastián Córdova (Tigers).

Attack: Orbelín Pineda (Celta Vigo), Jesus Tecatito Corona (Porto) e Hirving Chucky Lozano (Naples).

11 ideal of the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Some of the names of this standing memorial surprised. For example, the side of Striped, Jesus gallardo was one of the most criticized elements in the calls and in the matches in which he was active, even the fans asked that he no longer be summoned.

The incorporation of Sebastián Córdova and Orbelín Pineda speaks of the projection and generational change that the Aztec squad can experience today. These two elements are in whom some deposit the responsibility of carrying the midfield before the loss of game of Héctor Herrera or the longevity of Andrés Guarded.

The closing of the Tri in 2021 it was not the best, they ended up losing their last commitments and gave up the top of the final octagonal towards Qatar 2022. Today they are in third place with 14 units: ahead of Mexico is U.S with 15 points and Canada He is first with 16. Both defeated the pupils of Gerardo Martino.

Martino was also questioned (Photo Rodrigo Sura / EFE)



In addition to the bad step in the Concacaf qualifiers during 2021 the Tricolor received two reality hits in the middle of this. He lost the final of the Concacaf Nations League and the end of the gold Cup; both defeats were delivered by the staunch rival, the United States.

After these failures, public opinion and the media began to question the process and ways of playing the game. Tata Martino. The resignation of the helmsman was requested in some periods of the year. For his part, the strategist’s reflection is clear, this is his worst year with the Mexican National Team.

The Argentine coach in an interview with Mediotiempo He acknowledged that since he began his administration he had not had such a disastrous period as this, and he did not hide behind performance, as he clarified that both this and the results were not as desired.

Mexico will have to rebuild the pace in 2022 to reach the world cup “comfortably” (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmxEN)

“Clearly in terms of results and performance it is the worst of the three years. The two finals lost in the middle of the year, the two consecutive defeats on the last FIFA Date has made it not a good year”, Asserted the technician.

Mexico will start in 2022 visiting the Jamaica National Team on January 27, later, on the 30th of the same month, he will receive Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium, later Panama will step on the Colossus of Santa Úrsula February 2.

