How was the last fight of Black Warrior Jr.

The heir to Jesús Toral López directed his last performance at the Arena Coliseo de Guadalajara, Jalisco, along with Vaquero Jr. Joker and El Difunto (Video: Facebook/ Arena Coliseo Guadalajara)

The Mexican wrestling family is in mourning. The afternoon of Thursday, March 18, 2022 black warrior diedthe heir to Jesús Toral López and one of the most promising gladiators of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL). His death caused enormous surprise among fans, because in his last appearance in Guadalajara, Jaliscolooked in great physical shape along with three fighters from the rude side.

The function corresponded to the Glamor Tuesday billboard at the Arena Coliseo de la Perla Tapatia. In his last performance, Black Warrior wore the mask with the peculiar design popularized by his father, although in two shades. Most of her clothing wore black, but the boots and some details on her mask contrasted in white.

The mode of the fight was atomic relaysso its corner was completed by Junior Cowboy, Joker and The Deceased. On the contrary, the quartet of technicians who from the beginning tried to reduce his power was made up of The Prince, Leo, Crixus and Luminous. The first to appear inside the ensogados were Luminoso and El Difunto.

Black Warrior Jr. died at the age of 24, the famous fighter son-in-law of “Black” Casas (Photo: Instagram/@warrior_jr_original)

After exchanging punches and kicks for a few minutes, the coach used Crixus to get El Difunto out of the ring. At that moment, Black Warrior Jr. made his first appearance on the stage. The heir to the lagoon whip was face to face against the second technician. Although they tried to execute a move, the rude left the stage and did not return until Leo decided to face it.

The gladiators developed the rest of the first fall with an exchange of the post office. Towards the last minutes, the side of the technicians took all their opponents out of the ring and took control of the actions. However, when it seemed that Crixus and Principe could end the first episode in their favor, they were attacked by Vaquero Jr. and Joker, who managed to subdue them.

For the second drop. the punishment of the evil side continued to consolidate. The confrontations transcended to the ring side and the entrance ramp to the stage, but in none was there a favorable outlook for the scientists. No more than two minutes passed when the rude tried to end the fight, but their opponents resisted at all costs.

The CMLL confirmed his death (Photo: Twitter/@CMLL_OFICIAL)

It was Crixus who initiated the counterattack and gave the Prince an advantage and space, who chased The Joker out of the ring. Noticing the change of post, Difunto attacked the protagonists from the rear, but was surprised by Leo, who submitted him with flat backs for three seconds. The fight was paired with a fall for each of the teams.

The final chapter was dominated by the technicians and the confrontations returned one by one. Leo and Difunto inaugurated the actions, followed by Vaquero Jr. and Luminoso, but after a fleeting encounter Crixus and Black Warrior Jr. staged the most anticipated duel. The rude took off his jacket and began the exchange of punches.

Black Warrior Jr. faced his last fight at the Arena Coliseo de Guadalajara (Photo: Instagram/@warrior_jr_original)

After a prolonged exchange of slaps, the gladiators went to the key and aerial maneuvers. Finally, Crixus took his cousin out of the ring and then flew over the ropes and hit him to permanently disable him. The person in charge of ending the fight in favor of the technicians was The princewho executed an elegant Olympic bridge on Joker.

Black Warrior Jr. debuted in the Big Ten on February 7, 2016. Throughout his six-year professional career, he reclaimed his father’s legacy. Although his work had been fruitful, his death brought it to an abrupt end. Until now The causes of his death have not been disclosed.

