How was the Peñarol party for which they denounced Lucas Viatri and Walter Gargano for sexual abuse

Two Peñarol players were denounced by employees of a party venue after a private event organized by the soccer players in March. A violation “properly speaking” is not reported, but if an act with “character of sexual abuse”, The lawyer representing the complainants, Valentina Díaz, informed Underlined.

March 8 had been the date chosen by some players on the squad to make a celebration with 30 people in a party room. Nevertheless, The girls found themselves in a very different situation than expected when the number of guests exceeded that number and “consumption far exceeded what was initially agreed and paid for”, the owners’ lawyer, Juan Pablo Decia, told The Observer.

A series of events “generated the police intervention”, because a neighbor made the complaint for “some kind of quarrel”, something that was later verified through the material from the video surveillance cameras. In addition, part furniture suffered damage that was compensated by the team’s staff.

Three months later, The Prosecutor’s Office received a complaint from two local workers against Lucas Viatri and Walter Gargano. As the lawyer explained to the media, both had decided to make the complaint in the month of the event after spending the moment of shock, but for reasons of the Prosecutor’s Office they could not do it. At that time, she explained the judicial processes to the alleged victims, they prepared a draft and decided to present the brief.

The Director of Communications for the Prosecutor’s Office, Javier Benech, said that the appointment requested by the complainants was for April 26 and not for the month of March.

Lawyer Díaz, for her part, explained that “the complaint is not made in two days and less so to people who summon so many people. These people from Peñarol are not common, like any of us, but they are totally famous people, so it must be done with great care. “Although they were decided in March, in March we formulated the complaint and in April the date was requested. That is the reality,” she mentioned. In addition, she added that in April they were given a date for June: “The fact that it has been delayed in time is not because of us but because of an issue on the agenda of the Prosecutor’s Office.”

The women involved are two girls from the salon, aged 30 and 35, who are waiting for the Prosecutor’s Office to receive evidence to advance the complaint. As the lawyer explained, she requested the video surveillance recordings but they did not accept her request due to “several reasons.” Meanwhile, the Victims Unit of the Public Prosecutor’s Office contacted them to offer them psychological treatment.

The president of Club Atlético Peñarol, Ignacio Ruglio, disassociated the institution from the incident and said that the case “is not related to a work environment of the club, nor with the concentration of the squad, nor with an event organized by us.” “It’s something private for them and that’s why the club doesn’t intervene. They were not in any place or time that has to do with Peñarol, “Ruglio assured Ovación.

