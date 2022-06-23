How was the resignation of “Chelís” to ESPN for a discussion with José Ramón live

When “Chelís” resigned from ESPN due to an argument with José Ramón Fernández (Photo: YouTube/ESPN Deportes)

One of the characteristics of Programs of ESPN It is about the controversial debates that sports panelists usually have, since they take all the controversial topics of Mexican soccer to the limit. Such was the case when Jose Luis Sanchez Solabetter known as Chelísdiscussed with José Ramón Fernández about the Mexican National Team and during the broadcast en vivo resigned from the television station.

The event occurred in the World Cup qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Sports analysts led a regular debate about the style presented by Miguel Louse Herrera, who was the coach of the Tri at that time. In the broadcast of Spicy Soccer participated David Faitelson, Roberto Gomez Junco, Hugo Sanchez, Joserra and the Chelíswho discussed the performance of the national team after having achieved their pass to the World Cup.

Because Chelís had experience as a coach in Mexican soccer, José Ramón assured that José Luis Sánchez had introduced the name of Miguel Herrera in discussion. Given this remark, the Chelís He denied that accusation and expressed respect for Herrera: “The man has all my respect and at this moment all my envy, how beautiful he did it,” he said.

José Ramón argued with Chelís and caused his resignation from ESPN (Photo: YouTube/ESPN Deportes)

Surprisingly, Joserra questioned that commentbut the football coach diverted attention to compare said envy with that among sports commentators and involved Faitelson already Raul Orvananoswho worked for a company that competed with ESPN: “He to you (Faitelson) and you to Orvañanos”.

This phrase was the one that denoted José Ramón’s annoyance since he did not want to get involved in it and questioned the professional career of the Chelís, He also reminded him of his time at the extinct Veracruz club in order to set limits and prevent someone from the program from disrespecting him.

“Because you do that Chelísmix other names that have nothing to do here?, I’m talking about Kuri why they kicked you out of Veracruz? No! On the contrary, it hurts me that they have run from Veracruz. You, Hugo are technicians who can lift Mexican football,” he said. Joserra.

José Ramón Fernández argued with Chelís on ESPN (Photo: YouTube/ESPN Deportes)

The former coach of the Puebla club limited himself to saying that quality is needed to have a competitive club, so José Ramón once again attacked the Chelís and so made it clear to him the “respect” that there should be while driving Spicy Soccer.

“Why does Miguel Herrera find it (quality)?” “Because he is a national team player,” José Luis answered.

But his answer gave way to a dialogue that tensed the entire forum: “Is he more talented than you?”, “I don’t know, we’re not here to compare right now”, “so, do not mix names that do not work in this company”, he finished Joserra. Reluctantly, Sánchez Solá expressed: “Very well sir”.

José Luis “Chelís” Sánchez is a Mexican soccer coach (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

The rest of the program continued normally but a few minutes after the football broadcast ended, the coach put on the table his resignation ESPN for “lack of respect” that the experienced journalist had with him. When José Ramón gave him the floor, he began:

“Are we leaving now? Well, thank you very much, I’m leaving, from Puebla to Puebla you disrespected me very strongly and my family is very distressed and this is not to distress my family. That’s how I felt and that’s how they felt and very grateful to you, very grateful to the chain.”

Though Joserra tried to stop him from doing it, even reminded him of his contract with ESPN, the sports specialist rectified his decision as he assured that he was “suffering” his stay on the channel. He shook hands with all the panelists and thus ended the program. Years later he returned to ESPN and smoothed things over with José Ramón.

KEEP READING:

Edson Álvarez: the millionaire figure that Ajax will ask for his departure from the club

Faitelson assured that José Ramón Fernández did not create the duo of Martinoli and Dr. García

Mauricio Sulaimán condemned the rankings that removed Canelo from being the best pound for pound: “Ridiculous”