How Water Conditioning Transforms Hard Water Into Crystal Clear Tap

On an average day, each person uses around 80 to 100 gallons of water indoors. If you are using this water for flushing the toilet, the quality may not be a huge concern. However, when you cook, bathe, and wash clothes or dishes, you want the highest quality water possible, right?

Unfortunately, if you have hard water (which 85% of households in the U.S. do), quality, clear water may not be a reality. There is a solution – a quality water conditioning system.

Water conditioning is provided by a device called a water softener, which is installed and works with your home’s water supply. The minerals that make the water hard are replaced with something else, usually sodium, which reduces hard water.

Reduced Soap Scum

If you are forced to use hard water, cleaning can be challenging. When you invest in these water conditioner systems, you will see less soap scum and be able to use less soap.

With hard water, the detergents and soaps you use will lose their effectiveness as they combine with the minerals present, creating coagulated soap curd. This is what remains on your dishes, clothes, and even skin.

Longer Lifespan for Your Plumbing System and Appliances

The magnesium and calcium found in hard water may build up over time inside your plumbing system and appliances. The buildup reduces efficiency and shortens the lifespan of your appliances (i.e., water heater, coffee machine, washing machine, etc.) and your plumbing.

With water conditioning, the minerals are removed, which means longer lasting appliances and fewer issues with your home’s plumbing system.

Energy Efficiency

Implementing a new appliance may not seem like an effective way to save on energy; however, a water softener can help reduce the total amount of energy used throughout your home.

For example, soft water heats up faster than hard water. This increases the efficiency of your water heater, resulting in less energy used. It can also increase your appliance’s lifespan, helping conserve raw materials and the energy necessary for manufacturing.

As time passes, water softeners have grown more efficient and use much less salt than the original models. This makes the devices a good option for your wallet and the environment.

Improved Taste in Food and Water

A water softener can help you save energy, money, and time; however, that isn’t all. It can also help your meals taste better, your drinking water tastes better, and more. When the hard minerals are removed from the water, the natural flavor of your food comes out. This makes your meals even better.

