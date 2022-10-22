How were the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 groups set up?

General visa of the FIFA Congress at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center (DECC), on March 31, 2022, Photo Amin Mohammad Jamali

The draw ceremony was held on April 1, 2022 with the presence of 2,000 guests specials at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center (DECC). The 32 teams classified to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 they learned the roadmap they will have to follow to reach the final that will be played at the Lusail Stadium, with capacity for 80,000 people, on December 18

The participating teams were divided into four different drums from eight countries each and this distribution was made according to the FIFA Ranking (selection classification system), in force as of March 31, 2022. Qatar, as host, was together with the first seven Ranking teams in Pot 1. Brazil, which led the classification, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, spain y Portugal.

The other three pots were made up as follows:

BOMB 2: Denmark – Netherlands – Germany – Switzerland – Croatia – Uruguay – Mexico – United States

BOMB 3: Senegal – Iran – Serbia – Japan – Poland – South Korea – Morocco – Tunisia

BOMB 4: Ghana – Canada – Saudi Arabia – Ecuador – Cameroon – European Repechage (Scotland/Ukraine vs. Wales) – Concacaf Repechage vs. Wales Oceania (Costa Rica vs. New Zealand) – Repechage Conmebol vs. Asia (Peru vs. Australia/United Arab Emirates)

As always, it is important to highlight that among the rules that govern this event, highlights that in each group there should not be two selections from the same confederation with the exception of the UEFAwhich is allowed two maximum in the same group.

The gala began with an animated video that tried to explain the meaning and values ​​that surround the dispute over the world Cup. The protagonist was a turban, who said he had participated, for example, in Maradona’s “Hand of God” in Mexico 86 or in the popcorn of Van Persie in Brazil 2014. This is La’eeb, the mascot of the contest.

After the world Cup will enter from the hand of Didier Deschampscoach of France, champion of the last event held in Russia, it was time for the draw. The hands in charge of giving the ‘luck’ to the classified teams were: Cafú, Jay-Jay Okocha, Lothar Matthaus, Ali Daei, Abel Ahmad Malala, Tim Cahill, Bora Milutinovic and Rabah Madjer.

Los south american casts had mixed luck: Ecuador will play the opening match in the world ante Qatar on Sunday, November 20 at Al Bait Stadium. And he will have to battle against renowned rivals like Senegal (African Cup champion) and Netherlandsfirst in their UEFA Qualifying group. Brazil has opponents of respect like Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon, although under normal conditions it should advance. And although the draw did not produce a clear “Group of death”, the closest to that concept is H, where the Celestewith the Portugal by Cristiano Ronaldo, Ghana and South Korea.

This is how the groups were formed:

GROUP A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.

GROUP B: England, Iran, United States and (Wales-Scotland/Ukraine)

GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

GROUP D: France, (Peru-UAE/Australia), Denmark and Tunisia.

GROUP E: Spain, (Costa Rica/New Zealand), Germany and Japan.

GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

