How were the parties on the Venezuelan border of “Gordo” Orense, today extradited in the US: “Many soldiers and politicians were around him”

Carlos Eduardo Orense Azócar, alias Tornapool, on a farm in Apure

A Carlos Eduardo Orense Azocar he is known in the state of Apure as aka Tornapool and at national and international level as aka El Gordo Orense. Several people, many of them soldiers, politicians and singers, were terrified when, a year ago, it was detained in Italy and two months ago extradited to New York, facing drug charges.

“He liked parties with plains and Mexican music singers, of whom he brought a well-known one. Tornapool was a very powerful man economically and was related to people from the government, many military men and politicians were around him”, a rancher from the state of Apure told Infobae.

Orense Azócar alias Tornapool era owner of several sawmills in Maturín of the Monagas state, Bolivar, Apure, among others. From those companies he took out a lot of wood for export. “It is a method that is widely used in drug trafficking, because the smell of the wood hides that of the cocaine. He was a powerful narco in this area.”

When asked if in that state of the plains it was known that Orense was related to drug trafficking, he answered without hesitation “at first no, but later it was not difficult to suspect that he was involved in those tricks, because here we have had several of those and they do not hide the abundance of money”.

“Despite the fact that Apure is a state with a lot of territory, there is not that much population and people here are very aware of what is happening around them. Remember that living on the border is not easy due to the presence of armed groups, guerrillas, paramilitaries, drug traffickers and others”.

Lower your voice to say “around here there are many trembling because the guy, Tornapool, that is the alias by which he was always known around here, was carrying several well-known people in Apure”.

ensures that “parties with plains music singers like Vitico were frequent. Ah, Tornapool brought a famous Mexican singer to Venezuela many times and brought singers from here to that man’s farm in Mexico.”

In U.S.A

Orense Azócar was arrested, in May 2021, in a bed and breakfast (low-cost hotel with breakfast) in Casalvieri (Frosinone), a town in Italy, in old Europe. The United States immediately requested his extradition.

On June 23, 2022, before the New York federal judge, Valerie Figueredo, Orense declared himself innocent and bankrupt, for which he requested a public defender. The US Attorney’s Office accused him of participating in acts related to drug trafficking, from 2003 to 2021, in Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The accusation against Orense appears formulated in 14 pages, file US v. Azocar, 1:21-cr-00 379, where he is pointed out four felonies: Conspiracy to produce, manufacture, distribute and possess prohibited substances (cocaine); conspiracy to violate maritime anti-drug laws by using ships, freighters, cocaine products; possession of high caliber weapons, machine guns, and destruction devices to defend his criminal drug enterprise; and conspiracy to possess high caliber weapons, machine guns, and devices of destruction.

US prosecutors have said he is responsible for attempting to distribute at least 5 kilos of cocaine in the US.

In his story, it appears that he worked at the customs office at the Maiquetía International Airport, which would have allowed him drug traffickers, according to what was published in some media, which relate him to Peter Louis Martin, for whom the United States offers a reward of 10 million dollars; Although Martín was never a high-ranking intelligence official, he did lead a unit of the former Directorate of Police Intelligence Services (Disip) today called the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) and later was under the orders of the MG (eg) Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios “The chicken”.

Former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, who was head of counterintelligence with Hugo Chávez and also with Nicolás Maduro, upon his release from Estremera prison (Madrid), in a file photo. EFE / Victor Lerena



Although there is talk of his participation in the Suns PosterThe truth is that there is no such cartel, although there is the participation of officers of various ranks involved with drug trafficking organizations.

Orense, who managed several companies, was related to the Ministry of the Interior and Justice, at the time when the office was headed by Tareck El Aissami and later by General Luis Reverol Torres.

Organizations such as Suprema Injusticia and Transparencia Venezuela, say that Orense Azócar worked in the Ministry of Finance in 1989. And that in January 2011 a Caracas court prohibited him from alienating and encumbering a property he owned, due to the demand of a private bank in his against for a debt with credit cards.

On November 12, 2002, Orense, who lived in Anaco, Anzoátegui state, in the context of a fight in the town of El Tigre, seriously injured his partner Carlos Cedeño, according to file file No. 1C-1756-02. Nine years later, a judge orders the payment of 100 thousand Bolivars to the daughters of the deceased man, who demanded compensation for what happened.

Finally, it is important to highlight that several properties that Orense had in Maturín passed into the hands of an individual known as alias Frank who, for unknown reasons, was murdered in Medellín, Colombia in 2017.