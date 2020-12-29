How were the tickets of Chhota Ranjan and Munna Bajrangi printed? Indian post blamed on customers

New Delhi: India Post on Tuesday said that stamps of underworld kingpin Chhota Rajan and slain gangster Munna Bajrangi have been printed due to violation of rules by customers. The department started the ‘My Stamp’ scheme a few years ago. Also Read – Odisha Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 Declared: Indian Post has released the results of Odisha Postal Circle GDS 2020, this is the direct link to check

Under this scheme, 12 postage stamps of Rajan and Bajrangi have been printed. Under the scheme, customers can get their stamps printed on their own or any family member or friend-relative's photographs on their birthday, retirement etc.

The postal department said that customers have to sign a declaration that the photograph given by them does not violate the law nor is it against hurting the values ​​of the society or against the interest of any third party, country or Indian post.

The postal department said in the statement, “In this case the above conditions were violated by the customer. No declaration has been made about the application and photograph of the customer in the application form. “

