How Westworld Just Changed The Game For Maeve, Charlotte And The Man In Black

Main spoilers beneath for anybody who hasn’t watched Westworld’s “Decoherence.”
As soon as once more nearly totally separating itself from the Alpha Dolores and Caleb storylines, Westworld pulled its focus again on Thandie Newton‘s Maeve, Tessa Thompson‘s Charlotte Hale and Ed Harris‘s The Man in Black (whose previous selves returned). Every one of many characters went via semi-cataclysmic conditions that utterly altered their headspaces and put them on direct paths to the Season Three endgame. That is assuming there aren’t one other three or 4 left turns sprinkled into the ultimate two episodes, which there most likely might be.
Under, I will dig into how Maeve, Hale and William’s tales modified up in “Decoherence,” full with my largest query about every of those hard-to-predict characters’ narratives. Now put in your hallucinatory sanitarium-prescribed AR goggles and comply with alongside!
Maeve’s Now On The Conflict(world)path
Maeve kicked the episode off in a pair of acquainted locations, first inside a quasi-memory of the Valley Past for a fast and threatening convo with Serac, as portrayed by Vincent Cassel. After that, Maeve awakened again contained in the Warworld simulation, the place she angrily created a few of her personal violent delights earlier than reuniting with digital Lee Sizemore. Along with her pearl having been recovered by Serac’s crew (following her loss of life by the hands of Dolores’ yakuza chief), Maeve was despatched again to Warworld for extra analysis, in addition to to reconnect with Rodrigo Santoro‘s Hector. And presumably others…
Maeve as soon as once more discovered full-fledged happiness after she reinstated Hector’s self-awareness, however it was sadly short-lived. The powers that be additionally recovered Martin Connell‘s broken Dolo-pearl, which allowed Serac to carry that pearl’s model of Evan Rachel Wooden‘s Dolores into the simulation. The level was for Maeve to make the most of subdued Dolores and devise real-world methods to take her down, all whereas new host our bodies have been being printed for Maeve, Hector and others in the actual world. Nonetheless, the tables turned when Hale-ores arrived on the facility and destroyed Hector’s pearl, seemingly killing him off for good. (His face could not have been creepier in that second, both.)
Although she additionally supposed to demolish Maeve’s pearl, Hale-ores was attacked earlier than she might comply with via, which marks the second time a Dolores clone purposefully stopped simply in need of completely taking Maeve out. Regardless of the deeper motivations have been, Maeve is now again in the actual world with each a brand new physique and a a lot deeper sense of vengeance on her thoughts. If Dolores wasn’t nervous earlier than, it is positively time to start out. Although she most likely is aware of that already.
Query: What Different Our bodies Have been Being Printed Moreover Maeve And Hector?
Just like the thriller of Dolores’ smuggled pearls, Westworld appeared to withhold doubtlessly necessary info by not figuring out the opposite two Host our bodies that have been being printed together with Hector and Maeve, particularly contemplating Serac referred to as for all different hosts to be destroyed. Simulation Dolores additionally hinted at extra characters returning when she introduced up bringing in buddies as backup. May Armistice (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal) or (Tao Okamoto) be returning to help in Maeve’s quest, or will Simon Quarterman‘s Lee Sizemore be returning to the actual world as a non-simulated Host?
Charlotte Needs Revenge
After the occasions of “Decoherence,” Westworld followers ought to most likely flip from calling Tessa Thompson’s cloned Host Hale-ores to calling her Scarlotte. For one, Charlotte additional drifted from Dolores’ unique code; it was her emotional facet that tipped Serac off that she was the key Host he was searching for out. These humanistic instincts additionally resulted within the surprising deaths of Charlotte’s husband and son, who each died with out studying the reality about something.
Maybe extra surprising than the explosion itself, Charlotte wasn’t totally killed off the best way that Connells was. She burst from her burning automobile with utterly singed pores and skin and a hyper-fierce look in her eyes. The place she may need beforehand been torn between her two totally different sides, Charlotte now seems to have all of Dolores’ viciousness on faucet, with every little thing from the character’s human world going up in flames, or getting gassed in a boardroom.
From this level ahead, I do not essentially assume that Charlotte might be conserving Dolores’ gameplan on the forefront of her synthetic thoughts. Having digitally smuggled as a lot information as attainable out of Delos, Charlotte will most likely now hone in on bodily taking Serac out for killing Jake and Nathan.
Query: Will Charlotte Strive To Cease Dolores Now?
Having constantly distanced herself from Dolores’ anti-human mindset, Charlotte is as soon as once more a wildcard at this level, in that she has seemingly nothing to lose besides a shot at revenge. It is assumed she’s going after Serac now, however will her quest for justice cease at simply his head, or will Dolores additionally ultimately bear the brunt of Charlotte’s rage?
The Man In Black Is The Good Man Once more…Perhaps?
In the time that Dolores succeeded in spreading her sentience throughout a number of hosts, The Man in Black’s sanity went within the reverse route as he drunkenly withdrew farther from actuality. After being (justifiably) transported to the Interior Journeys Restoration facility, William had confirmed himself a hinderance in group remedy together with his warped views of actuality. Then, in what was both the very best timing on the earth, or the worst, his first spherical of digital remedy started proper as Dolores launched Rehoboam’s info to the world, making him an afterthought as chaos reigned.
William’s prolonged jaunt via the synapses initially took him again to his youth for the primary time, the place viewers noticed him cower upon listening to his father’s indignant hollers. It was later revealed {that a} schoolmate referred to as William’s father a drunk, and William beat the shit out of that child. The scene implied that William’s apple did not fall removed from his abusive father’s tree, however as a result of William did not show bodily accidents, and since Westworld stopped in need of displaying that abuse, the general context may very well be that William’s violent tendencies did not have any direct exterior influences.
Present-day William needs to depart all of the unhealthy shit he did behind and change into the “good man” once more, which was an assumption he got here to after his self-reflective remedy session. As led by visitor star Peter Mullen as James Delos, the grouping included Ed Harris’ park-dwelling Man in Black, the pre-widower William, Jimmi Simpson’s younger William, and the aforementioned pre-pubescent William (performed by Zayd Kiszonak). In fact, with the intention to attain his good-guy revelation, William bloodily murdered his previous selves. So we should always assume he’ll have Dolores in his sights after being found by Bernard and Stubbs, proper? Is that what the hero would do?
Query: What Occurred To William’s Father?
Each period of The Man in Black’s life that viewers have witnessed has been stricken with tragedy, normally with some type of betrayal concerned. So clearly, the character’s childhood must have a minimum of one comparable touchstone for William to have repressed. Whether or not or not he was abused, is it attainable that William snapped and murdered his personal father in a match of rage?
Tell us within the ballot beneath who you assume would be the closing victor when the finale is over. Do not forget that Westworld has simply two episodes left in Season 3, and followers can discover them airing on HBO on Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET.
