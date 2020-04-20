How Westworld Just Changed The Game For Maeve, Charlotte And The Man In Black

Maeve as soon as once more discovered full-fledged happiness after she reinstated Hector’s self-awareness, however it was sadly short-lived. The powers that be additionally recovered Martin Connell‘s broken Dolo-pearl, which allowed Serac to carry that pearl’s model of Evan Rachel Wooden‘s Dolores into the simulation. The level was for Maeve to make the most of subdued Dolores and devise real-world methods to take her down, all whereas new host our bodies have been being printed for Maeve, Hector and others in the actual world. Nonetheless, the tables turned when Hale-ores arrived on the facility and destroyed Hector’s pearl, seemingly killing him off for good. (His face could not have been creepier in that second, both.)