How ‘Westworld’ Landed Those ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameos (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn you probably have not but watched the second episode of “Westworld” Season 2.

Sure, that actually did occur.

On Sunday night time’s episode of “Westworld,” Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) sneak again into the park’s tech corridors to research why Maeve (Thandie Newton) has gone lacking. As a substitute, they uncover that none apart from Drogon, the fire-breathing star of HBO’s lately concluded juggernaut “Sport of Thrones,” is seemingly a robotic attraction the park’s Medieval World. Not solely that, however “Sport of Thrones” govt producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working as technicians within the park, making an attempt to determine how they’ll abscond with Drogon to Costa Rica.

What? And the way? And what?!

As “Westworld” showrunners Lisa Pleasure and Jonathan Nolan defined to Selection in an interview of their Los Angeles places of work on Feb. 27, the married couple have been buddies with Benioff and Weiss ever since they first met as “Westworld” was capturing its first season. And it seems “Sport of Thrones” creator and mastermind George R.R. Martin was additionally concerned.

So how did you get David Benioff and Dan Weiss to do that?

Jonathan Nolan: Those guys are the f—ing nicest guys on the earth. Often while you come right into a community the place there’s a giant canine present — and we’ve been in that place earlier than — with out naming names, there’s been [a vibe of], “We’re not inclined to be pleasant to you in case you’re the brand new child on the block.” We got here to HBO with a giant bold present at some extent through which their present was and is the largest f—ing factor that’s ever been on TV. They usually have been so welcoming and so type to us at a second through which we have been struggling by means of a primary season and making an attempt to determine the way it will work. We’ve remained buddies.

Lisa Pleasure: After which we repaid them by making enjoyable of them! [Laughs]

Nolan: We’re additionally pleasant with George R.R. Martin, and George had persistently for the reason that first season mentioned, “We’ve obtained to do a tie-in with ‘Sport of Thrones.’” Folks neglect that George was initially a TV author and he got here up within the TV world through which you’d sometimes have these crossover reveals, which the followers would f—ing freak out over. So George had all the time been pitching the crossover present.

Wait, George had pitched the concept of a “Sport of Thrones”-“Westworld” crossover?

Nolan: Oh yeah!

Pleasure: However like a full state of affairs. “Sport of Thrones” world, or one thing!

Nolan: And if he lived in Los Angeles, we might absolutely have insisted that he come and hang around on our set as properly. However the crossover with the present Medieval World within the unique [“Westworld”] film [released in 1973] was simply irresistible. And the quantity of folks, beginning with George, who over time had pitched some model of a crossover. We simply — we couldn’t resist. And [David and Dan] have been extremely good sports activities about coming down.

Pleasure: I needed to see them in these tech fits, too.

Nolan: Yeah, precisely. They have been totally up for it, and we had a very enjoyable night having them down and on our set.

Pleasure: The funniest response was Dave’s spouse, Amanda Peet. So pretty and proficient and good. And she or he writes to me and she or he’s like, [Nolan begins laughing] “You wanted an actor. And the individual you known as was my husband, the worst actor of all time?!”

Nolan: I feel he’s terrific!

Pleasure: Yeah, they’re good.

Who got here up with the concept that they’re making an attempt to steal Drogon and take him to Costa Rica?

Pleasure: [Seems at Nolan] I feel that was you. That’s the type of bizarre s— that will get you going.

Nolan: I pitched it to them, as type of, “How would you guys really feel about this?” They usually thought it was nice enjoyable.

Getting Drogon in there — I’m not fairly certain if that is how CGI works, however might you simply copy and paste their dragon into your present?

Nolan: Very kindly, we have been working with their vendor, Pixamundo, who constructed the dragons for them. So it’s the actual dragon.

Pleasure: We had to decide on. I bear in mind there was an entire large debate about which season dragon for its measurement as a result of the dragon grew.

Nolan: There was some backwards and forwards about whether or not Season four or Season 5 Drogon, and a few debate about how large the room was and what place the dragon could possibly be in. However yeah, it’s simply irresistible.

And simply to be clear, as a result of I feel there’ll be loads of hypothesis about this on the web, you guys aren’t creating the “Sport of Thrones” world within the present?

Nolan: [Laughs] I assume that’s positively open to hypothesis. [Smiles] No, we couldn’t.