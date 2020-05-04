How Westworld’s Season 3 Finale Ended For All The Characters, Including That Post-Credits Scene

Depart a Remark
Main spoilers under for the Westworld Season 3 finale, so be warned!
Because it goes with Westworld’s finales, the Season 3 capper wrapped up nearly all of the earlier episodes’ storylines whereas holding again on simply sufficient to maintain viewers at nighttime till the following batch of narratives arrives. (HBO formally ordered Season 4, however it seemingly received’t carry itself on-line till 2022 or so.) Fortunately, sufficient occurred to Dolores, the Man in Black, Caleb and everybody else to encourage numerous hopes and theories for the close to future.
Beneath, I’m going to interrupt down what occurred with every of the principle characters within the Westworld Season 3 finale, all whereas making an attempt my damnedest to not utterly disrupt the loop. Let’s begin with the queen bee herself.
Dolores
Although many viewers have gone all season assuming that Evan Rachel Wooden’s Dolores’ primary aim was to utterly eradicate humanity to be able to give the Hosts a bigger world to exist in, that wasn’t precisely the case. As a substitute, she wished to offer people an opportunity to regain their free will, which she did partly by having Aaron Paul’s Caleb and Thandie Newton’s Maeve utterly erase the entire information inside Rehoboam.
For these questioning why Dolores picked Caleb as her Judas cow (a callback to certainly one of Dolores’ scenes within the sequence premiere), it was as a result of she’d really crossed paths with him years earlier. Westworld dropped the reveal that the ever-mysterious Park 5 was really used to run army coaching packages, which Caleb was a part of. Dolores acknowledged Caleb’s means to make non-monstrous choices when he was the one soldier in his unit who spoke up in opposition to raping all the feminine Hosts that had been “saved” within the coaching workout routines. Sure, Dolores was a kind of Hosts, and that was one of many moments of magnificence that she selected to hold onto, versus all of the ugliness.
Sadly, the finale ended much like how the penultimate episode did, with Dolores’ “useless” physique. Though on this case, Dolores had all of her reminiscence and different information stripped from her circuits, so it’s not clear what the character will likely be like when/if she will get rebooted by Caleb or another person. Right here’s hoping she continues in search of out the sweetness in humankind, relatively than honing in on the disarray.
Caleb
Moderately than dropping his thoughts over all the things like a standard particular person may, Caleb rolled with the punches and accepted Dolores’ rationalization that he was to be a savior for the human race. Weirdly sufficient, Caleb’s transient ascension to being The Man felt very very similar to an extension of Combat Membership’s Undertaking Mayhem, with the paid-for-hire henchmen calling him “sir” and setting issues up with out his direct information.
Caleb did kill fairly a number of folks within the Westworld finale, however he nonetheless selected to realign himself with humanity after seeing that the ultimate Solomon A.I. technique would end in a number of mass-casualty occasions, ultimately resulting in civilization’s collapse in only a century, give or take a number of many years. He didn’t wish to go that far with the revenge plot.
Nonetheless, L.A. was in full riot mode by the tip (although forward of the post-credits sequences), with Caleb and Maeve standing collectively and watching explosions going off in skyscrapers throughout town. I do know I’m not the one one who picked up much more Combat Membership vibes from that ending, with The Pixies’ “The place Is My Thoughts” changed by Pink Floyd’s “Mind Harm.” It’s not fairly clear what Caleb’s subsequent transfer(s) will likely be, although.
Maeve
For the primary chunk of the finale, Maeve simply had the target to search out Dolores to be able to get the info that everybody thought was in her head. She positively wasn’t wholly on Serac’s facet in all of this, contemplating their motivations weren’t precisely matched all the best way. However issues modified as Maeve got here to grasp Dolores’ actions, and in addition found that the O.G. Host didn’t even have the important thing coordinates to the Elegant as was anticipated.
Close to the tip, Dolores gave Maeve the ultimate ultimatum: to choose a facet between the people and the Hosts. Serac didn’t give Maeve that likelihood, utilizing his override button on her after Dolores blipped out. Solely Maeve obtained a bit of extra highly effective in that second, blowing previous Serac’s kill-switch in order that she may do some killing of her personal.
Ultimately, she was a bit much less perturbed than Caleb to look at the entire explosions taking place. And as soon as extra, Maeve is heading right into a between-season hiatus with the promise of the Elegant on the horizon, however feasibly no nearer to her attain.
Serac
Lastly a step behind everybody else on this season, Vincent Cassel’s Serac was pushed to the brink in making an attempt to realize possession of the Sector 16 information, totally turning Maeve in opposition to him within the course of. As his plan was falling aside, Westworld lastly dropped the large character reveal that followers have been theorizing about all season.
Serac has been a residing human, and never some type of hybrid being. Nevertheless, he was certainly a puppet of Rehoboam in one other large means, in that he had (presumably for years) been guided completely by this system’s voice. Seemingly each phrase he spoke was offered to him, and each transfer he made was dictated by his predictive A.I. That reveal made me wish to instantly return and watch all of his earlier scenes to choose up on that odd reveal.
It’s not going that Serac may have any large scenes sooner or later; he was shot within the midsection after Maeve usurped his management. Even when the blood loss wouldn’t be what took him out, Serac would seemingly be within the quick lane to madness after having to readjust to residing along with his personal ideas and making his personal choices with out Rehoboam’s supervision.
The Man In Black
Throughout the principle runtime of the Season 3 finale, Westworld barely introduced out the Man in Black. His showdown with Bernard and Stubbs was short-lived, with him getting a shot off on Luke Hemsworth’s Stubbs, and escaping as soon as the native authorities arrived. The still-wounded William was later seen consuming extraordinarily costly whiskey and in search of his funds, which had been frozen after he was declared deceased.
After the credit rolled, although, Ed Harris obtained extra time to play. He confirmed up at (presumably) the principle Delos workplace on a mission to kill off any hosts within the constructing, however he was intercepted by a principally re-skinned Charlotte Hale (Chalores), who had a unique plan in thoughts. Actually, she had a wholly completely different Man in Black to indicate off.
The human William was considerably happy to come back face-to-face with a Host that was keen to battle again in full, having lengthy sought such a factor from the parks. Nevertheless, it was an ego blow to be taught simply how simple it was to copy his personal basic-ass impulses in Host type. Not that he had lengthy to consider it, for the reason that Man in Black 2.zero killed off his predecessor by slitting his throat. That second not solely arrange the character’s presumably violet path in Season 4, however it additionally gave fairly a bit extra context to the Season 2 post-credits scene by which an A.I. William meets up with a Host Emily (as portrayed by Katja Herbers.)
Bernard
Having not been shot by the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard was shocked to be taught that the SFPD officers who arrived on the scene had been extra of Dolores’ minions. Kudos to creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure for bringing again Clifton Collins Jr. for this shock cameo, since his character Lawrence/El Lazo hadn’t been seen since Season 2’s seven installment. He wasn’t the one shock visitor star, both.
Bernard was revealed to be the Host that truly had entry to the Elegant, however earlier than he took benefit, he was tasked with paying a go to to Arnold’s real-world spouse Lauren, whose existence was lastly confirmed, with Fits’ vet Gina Torres aged up by way of make-up. Lauren was in an assisted residing dwelling, and was clearly coping with reminiscence points. In fact, she turned lucid sufficient to have the emotional dialog about Lauren and Arnold’s useless son Charlie that Bernard wanted to have to be able to transfer ahead.
Not that he did a lot shifting when going ahead. With the aim of discovering the reply to what comes after the tip of the world, as a means of rebuilding the skin world, Bernard sat on the sting of a motel mattress and despatched his brainpower into the Valley Past. The final shot of Westworld’s finale introduced viewers again into that motel room, solely it was apparent that a very long time had handed within the interim, as Bernard’s total physique was coated in mud. (For me, it was one of many extra disturbing photos that Westworld has delivered but.) That stated, viewers don’t have any clue how lengthy he was gone, nor what he discovered throughout his voyage.
Chalores
As many viewers suspected, the revamped clone Chalores had certainly discovered a approach to refabricate her pores and skin after most of it was burned away. It appeared the vengeful Host additionally utterly reneged on the entire emotional development that she’d gained whereas getting hooked up the Charlotte’s human household. That love’s all gone now, not less than so far as she was keen to confess to Dolores.
Past her newfound disgust and disinterest in people, Chalores additionally seemingly tapped into a few of Dolores’ powers. She showing to the latter as a hologram that nobody else may see, and he or she was additionally capable of immediately stall Dolores’ motor features from a distance.
Nevertheless, it wasn’t till the post-credits scene that audiences obtained an even bigger concept of what Charlotte was as much as. Together with crafting one other Man in Black, Chalores was revealed to be constructing one thing of a Host military, with an untold variety of new Hosts being printed in that Delos facility. One thing tells me she’s eager about extra than simply repopulating Westworld and the opposite parks.
Stubbs
Maybe expectedly, Stubbs didn’t get an enormous decision inside the Season 3 finale. He was initially shot by the Man in Black, however survived that assault, and reappeared later within the episode contained in the motel room with Bernard, specified by a bath stuffed with ice.
With some booze at his disposal, Stubbs was left within the tub throughout Bernard’s journey to the Valley Past. He requested Bernard what he noticed upon first gaining entry, hinting at Stubbs’ personal curiosity in making that his destiny, however Bernard powered down nearly instantly afterward. It’s unclear by the tip whether or not or not Stubbs remains to be alive when the dusty AF Bernard returns from his journey to the A.I. afterlife.
Ash & Giggles
Although they by no means transcended mere facet character standing, Lena Waithe and Marshawn Lynch had been gratifying all through Season 3 as Caleb’s RICO colleagues Ash and Giggles. Fortunately, they did make reappearances within the finale, although each of them ought to have in all probability simply stayed dwelling.
As Caleb was making his approach to Incite throughout the episode’s large riot scene, Giggles confirmed as much as run crowd management, whereas Ash was dealing with demolition. Sadly, Giggles was shot by one of many riot cops, and although Ash stayed behind to maintain tabs on him, he didn’t seem to make it. Not lengthy after, Ash was seen being hauled off by the cops, so her future isn’t wanting too vivid both. That stated, Caleb may at all times discover a approach to let her unfastened in Season 4, if the story requires it.
With greater than sufficient inquiries to maintain viewers speaking, Westworld Season 3 has now run its full cycle, although it might positively be rewatched as many instances as needed by way of HBO, HBO Go or HBO Now. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for any information regarding castings or plot info for Westworld Season 4.
