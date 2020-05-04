How Westworld’s Season 3 Finale Ended For All The Characters, Including That Post-Credits Scene

For these questioning why Dolores picked Caleb as her Judas cow (a callback to certainly one of Dolores’ scenes within the sequence premiere), it was as a result of she’d really crossed paths with him years earlier. Westworld dropped the reveal that the ever-mysterious Park 5 was really used to run army coaching packages, which Caleb was a part of. Dolores acknowledged Caleb’s means to make non-monstrous choices when he was the one soldier in his unit who spoke up in opposition to raping all the feminine Hosts that had been “saved” within the coaching workout routines. Sure, Dolores was a kind of Hosts, and that was one of many moments of magnificence that she selected to hold onto, versus all of the ugliness.