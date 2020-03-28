How Will Black Widow’s Delay Impact The MCU’s Future?

Marvel’s 2021 Slate Is Packed As Is, However There’s Manufacturing Delays

And talking of a ripple impact, some future productions in Section 4 have already been delayed by COVID-19. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has stalled filming, and it’s anticipated to return out in February 2021. If these delays proceed for a matter of months, possibly Shang-Chi doesn’t make it in time for its date. And let’s discuss concerning the the rest of 2021 for Marvel. It’s simply probably the most packed 12 months for Section 4. Apart from Shang-Chi, Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity is deliberate for Might, Spider-Man 3 is available in July and Thor: Love and Thunder is ready for November. There’s zero wiggle room there for a pending 2020 launch to squeeze in with out all the schedule shifting round.