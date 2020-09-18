How will Chantelle die on EastEnders? When Jessica Plummer is leaving the soap

Regardless of all of us hoping that Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) would be capable of discover a technique to get free from the abusive management she has been subjected to from husband, Grey (Toby-Alexander Smith), in EastEnders, we now know that is not the case and he or she will meet her premature finish at his palms.

And the timing couldn’t be crueller as for Chantelle, she was assured that she had discovered a technique to escape him and had already put the plan into motion, just for Grey to be taught what she was doing and scupper these plans earlier than she may undergo with them.

With Chantelle’s loss of life coming this week, right here is all we all know thus far about the harrowing storyline, and whether or not justice will be served with a hefty jail sentence for her evil lawyer husband.

When will Chantelle die on EastEnders?

Viewers of EastEnders this week have seen Chantelle’s escape plan start as she headed off on a vacation with the Taylor clan – a visit that acts as the cowl for her departure- with plans in place to move to a womens’ shelter the place Grey will by no means discover her. The one person who is aware of what she is doing is Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol)- till Grey will get wind of what is occurring and is fast to place a cease to it.

The week is set to get a lot worse for Chantelle and sadly Friday will be her ultimate episode the place she dies.

How will Chantelle die on EastEnders?

All we all know for sure is that Grey is the one to finish Chantelle’s life and whereas we have no idea the actual method he does it, it is anticipated {that a} second of pure rage will result in him lashing out and killing her.

Will Grey be discovered responsible for killing Chantelle?

We don’t know the full final result to this storyline simply but, however current spoilers have hinted at a bump in the highway to get justice for Chantelle.

It looks like Kheerat will really develop into the primary suspect as Grey tries to shift the focus away from him. Grey’s primary proof? Kheerat is in possession of Chantelle’s reminiscence field at her request, however now she isn’t capable of inform her facet of the story.

By the finish of the week, Mitch will develop into extra suspicious of Grey when he spots the fearful look in Chantelle’s eyes – however will this be sufficient for him to boost his considerations to the police?

In case you have been affected by Chantelle’s story in EastEnders and wish to talk to somebody, head over to Girls’s Assist for recommendation for your self, or for a liked one.

