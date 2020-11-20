How will Corona vaccine be supplied in India? Health Minister said Modi government’s plan

Corona vaccine in India Latest News Update: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that the eVin system (to monitor digital storage of Kovid-19 vaccines) when it is available Electronic vaccine intelligence system) system is being renovated. Also Read – Section 144 in Rajasthan: Corona cases increased in Rajasthan, Section 144 will be applicable in the state from Saturday

Harsh Vardhan said in a video conference here with the National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that the government has expanded its immunization capability with a wide range of cold house chains for immunization of children under Mission Indradhanush to protect against 12 diseases. Is extended.

"The entire EVIN platform is being remade as the Kovin network," a release quoted Harshvardhan as saying. Moving stores from one place to another can be monitored digitally and if two vaccine shots are required, the recipients of the vaccine can be detected even after two to three weeks. This will ensure the supply of the vaccine to the last place."

Harsh Vardhan also referred to the India versus Kovid-19 as proof of cooperation between public and private sectors. He said, “Our nation has now become one of the largest manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. We used to send samples to CDC Atlanta for testing a few years ago, whereas now we have private testing laboratories contributing to the total testing capacity of the country. “

She also praised the Corona warriors, especially their mothers who do not prevent their children from fulfilling their duties while they are aware of the health hazards associated with it. He said, “The Indian health industry is one of the largest sectors in India in terms of revenue and provision of employment and with its market estimated to have tripled to Rs. 8,600 billion by 2022, it is imperative that such steps be taken. Connect with industry. “He said,” There is a need to provide healthcare that is accessible and affordable, especially given the effects of Kovid-19 on our entire system, it now becomes more necessary than ever. is.”

The Health Minister said on the achievements of the Ministry not only in fighting Kovid-19 but also in the use of information technology in providing non-Kovid essential healthcare in the country, “We need to maximize the potential that technology has given us Have provided and there is a need to take advantage of this by taking our efforts towards healthcare for everyone. Telemedicine has come to the fore and has provided us with a solution for end-to-end connectivity. Today, e-Sanjeevani tele-counseling service has completed eight lakh such consultations. ” Harsh Vardhan, while recounting his experience with the campaign against polio, reminded that private organizations like CII, Delhi Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club had come forward to bear the expenses and made it a huge success.

He said, “We need to move forward in helping organizations and industries understand the true importance of a strong healthcare ecosystem.” This has to be done by ensuring close monitoring of both biological development initiatives and other non-traditional health care models. “