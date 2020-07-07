How will Neighbours filming be affected by the second Melbourne lockdown?

With Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest metropolis, going again right into a six-week lockdown as a result of a spike in COVID-19 circumstances, many have puzzled what this implies for filming on the long-running Neighbours – significantly as the largest variety of circumstances are based mostly in Victoria which is the place the cleaning soap movies.

Nicely, it appears to be excellent news for solid, crew and followers as there aren’t any plans to halt manufacturing on the cleaning soap that’s the just one to have filming largely unaffected; in addition to being one in all the first English-speaking productions in the world to get again to work.

A press release given to The Huffington Submit by Fremantle Australia, the manufacturing firm that runs the present, stated: “Neighbours will proceed beneath its present manufacturing mannequin adopted when Stage three restrictions have been first launched in Victoria. The strict well being and security measures we have now adhered to for the previous 11 weeks will be maintained, guaranteeing the well-being of our solid and crew stays intact.”

RadioTimes.com reached out to UK broadcaster Channel 5 who additionally confirmed that it’s “full steam forward” for the manufacturing of the present.

The present has developed modern methods of not solely conserving the present on the air however guaranteeing that solid and crew are secure from an infection. There are groups in place that retains teams separate while digital camera methods and the use of sure filming angles has performed an element in not making social distancing appear too apparent.

Talking about the strikes made to renew filming again in April, Fremantle stated that: “There will be not more than 100 folks a day in any space, we’ll implement the four-square-metre rule and the one-and-a-half-metre social distancing rule.” The grouping plan signifies that if somebody does get sick, it will solely be that group that must go dwelling whereas the different two can proceed to work.

Lockdown has impacted different soaps round the world with each Hollyoaks and EastEnders taking a break whereas solid and crew get again to work to movie new episodes.

