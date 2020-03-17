How will Sex Education season 3 on Netflix be affected by coronavirus?

With the coronavirus pandemic set to trigger months of disruption, many TV and movie productions have already been pressured to halt or postpone filming. However what about Netflix’s well-liked comedy-drama Sex Education?

Right here’s what we all know thus far…

When does Netflix plan to movie Sex Education season 3?

Simply after the profitable launch of season two, Netflix introduced in February that Sex Education had been commissioned for a 3rd season – and that it might go into manufacturing “this 12 months”, i.e. 2020.

There’s been no phrase since on a extra precise date.

Will filming for Sex Education be postponed?

In keeping with a Netflix spokesperson, there will be “no modifications for now” as principal images has but to start.

At this stage, nonetheless, it’s laborious to know what the knock-on results of the coronavirus shutdown will be. We’ll preserve this web page up to date as we discover out extra.

When will Sex Education season 3 be launched?

Season one got here out in January 2019, and season two got here out in January 2020. Primarily based on these dates, we had been hoping to see season three in January 2021 – although Netflix has not confirmed an air date, writing on YouTube: “Pre-empting feedback: no information on the date but.”