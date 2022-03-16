How will technology change customer service?

The evolution of customer service went from communicating via telephone calls, sending emails, chatbots, to real-time messaging. This evolution, along with the advancement in technology calls for potential changes in the workings of customer success practitioners.

With new technologies, there are new challenges. Information technology aims to bring about a steep learning curve to adapt to the new technology, that might be too costly for businesses to implement, but still promises higher rewards. There is also a question as to whether these new technologies will steal their jobs. Short answer? No.

However, technologies and evolutions have only been serving them to do their job more efficiently, and this article is going to discuss these challenges.

Service Technology

There is one important term to know about before delving deeper into how the internet of things will affect customer service, and that is service technology. It refers to software for the customer service team that assists them in achieving customer success. Companies use it to provide effective solutions to their customers. Adopting such technology will help them maintain and manage the increasing demand towards outstanding customer service.

Technology’s Impact on Customer Service

Service technology is how the face of customer service is going to change in the future and it will be discussed in detail below.

Customer Service Training. The service technology will introduce tools for making it easier to identify customer service reps’ strengths and weaknesses. Training will be designed and tailored to each employee’s needs. To arrange personalized training, companies will need to survey the whole team and measure their performance during every exercise. This will build a trusting relationship with the reps, and create onboarding opportunities unique to each agent.

Omni-Channel Service. Omnichannel serviceprovides customer experience across multiple channels within a single system. For instance, subscribers of Comcast Xfinity internet service will reach out to Xfinity Customer Service for any query. What Xfinity reps can do is connect them to a communication channel that deals with that query, and if that communication channel is unable to solve the problem, Xfinity reps will transfer a customer to another medium where they can better resolve the issue. Customers don’t need to log off from one interface and log onto another one to find the answer to their same query.

Video Communication. Businesses that use Loom, a video voicemail app, or Zoom, a video conferencing app, are already ahead of the times. Because they have realized that eye contact helps facilitate and improve relationships. In time, consumers will also start to expect such communication with their vendors, which is why video communication could be a viable tool of communication for companies that are looking to grow their customer base.

Real-time Messaging over Email. These days, customers expect speedy responses from the customer support reps. Facebook Messenger was the first channel to jump-start it, and now it has given businesses inspiration to average their responsiveness. Since the world is operating in synchronous times, businesses need to up their game in communication technology. Sending important documents through something as slow as emails also need to be strategized accordingly, so that the customers will want to come back again.

Remote Working as the New Normal. The future of customer service will also move online. Instead of being confined to call centers, the service technology will give customer service reps the tools to be able to work remotely, from the comfort of their homes. All kinds of services such as emails, live chat, and social media communication can be managed via a smartphone, and also with cloud-based solutions, business phone services will help them work from home more efficiently.

Voice of Customer. Companies are starting to rely more and more on customer experience by using the Voice of Customer (VOC) platform. VOC refers to gathering data from multiple ranges sources on how customers feel about your products and services. It can include automated surveys, social media monitoring, recording website behavior, reviews, customer interviews, etc.

Although it makes sense that carrying out such activities for ever-increasing customer expectations will take over the budget of the company, such smart solutions like AI-powered chatbots will lighten the load on them.

Here concludes the subject of how the technology will drive the success of customer service. Over the next few years, customer success will turn to provide a critical advantage to businesses through their progress. It is imperative that technology be used to drive companies towards the success they very well deserve.