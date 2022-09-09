How will the ascent to the throne of Carlos III after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The proclamation of Carlos III will be made at St. James’s Palace in London, in front of the members of the Promotion Council made up of personalities from the Privy Council, a group of senior members of Parliament, past and present, and also other civil officials, High Commissioners of the Commonwealth of Nations and the Lord Mayor of London.

After the death of the Queen isabel IIthe throne passes directly to his heir Carloswho until then served as Prince of Wales.

Before being crowned king, he must follow a series of steps and comply with different traditions to formally become Carlos III.

HOW WILL THE CEREMONY BE?

According to the protocols, more than 700 people can attend the ceremony, but it is believed that this number will be lower for the inauguration of Carlos III. At the last Ascent Council in 1952, there were around 200 attendees.

The proclamation of Charles III will be held in the palace St. James in London, in front of members of the Promotion Council made up of personalities from Privy Councila group of senior members of the Parliamentpast and present, and also other civil servants, high commissioners of the Commonwealth of Nations and the Lord Mayor of London.

According to the protocols, the ceremony can be attended by more than 700 peoplebut this number is believed to be lower for the assumption of Charles III. At the last Ascent Council in 1952, there were around 200 attendees.

In the ceremony, the death of the Queen isabel II will be announced by the president of the Privy Council and the proclamation will be read aloud.

Traditionally, the proclamation consists of the reading of a series of prayers and promises, praising the previous monarch and pledging support for the new one.

Subsequently, the document will be signed by a number of senior officials such as the prime minister, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Lord Chancellor.

STATEMENT OF THE KING

Following a fanfare of trumpeters, a public proclamation will declare Charles the new king. This will be done from a balcony in the Friary Court of St James’s Palace in London, through an official known as the Garter Chief King of Arms.

24 hours after the proclamation, the Promotion Council meets again with Privy Council along with the new king.

Afterwards, the new monarch pronounces his declaration, a tradition that dates back to the early 18th century, in which an oath is taken to preserve the Church of Scotland.

Following a fanfare of trumpeters, a public proclamation will declare Charles the new king. This will be done from a balcony in the Friary Court of the palace of St James in London, through an official known to the Garter Chief King of Arms.

This figure will then pronounce: “God save the king”And for the first time since 1952, when the national anthem is played, the words will be “God save the king” and not “God save the queen.”

Then salvos will be fired at Hyde Parkfrom the Tower of London and from naval vessels, and the proclamation announcing Charles as king will be read in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfastthe capitals of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, respectively.

THE CORONATION

The act is officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury and it will be he who places the crown of San Eduardo on the head of Carlos, a solid piece of gold that dates from 1661.

The most anticipated moment of all and the most symbolic of the ceremony is the coronation. Due to the preparation that is required, it is probable that the coronation will not take place shortly after the accession of Carlos III. Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne in February 1952, but she was not crowned until 1953.

For the last 900 years the coronation has taken place in Westminster Abbey. Carlos III will be the 40th monarch.

The act is officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury and it will be he who places the st edward crown on Carlos’s head, a solid piece of gold dating from 1661.

The crown is the main piece of the Crown jewels in the Tower of London and is only worn by the monarch at the time of coronation (especially because of its weight of 2.23 kg).

During the ceremony music is played, prayers are read and the new king is anointed with orange oil, roses and cinnamon. He further receives the orb and scepter as symbols of his new role.

(With information from BBC World)

KEEP READING:

Queen Elizabeth II died

The 3 medical reasons that led to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The BBC ordered its drivers to dress in black, modified the programming and changed its logo for the state of health of the queen

Queen Elizabeth II told how she felt when she had COVID-19