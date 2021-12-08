How will the calendar for the Clausura and the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX be?

Liga MX made modifications to its calendar to benefit Mexico in the event of a pass to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Hilda Ríos / EFE)



This Monday the Assembly of Owners from MX League and in it, some determinations were made for future projects of the national competition. One of the most important is the scheduling of the next tournaments, taking into account that in November 2022 the World Cup in Qatar.

The president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, detailed when will start and end both the Closing 2022 (upcoming tournament) like the Opening 2022 (contest that originally splices with the Qatar 2022 World Cup).

“The Clausura 2022 will begin 7,8, January 9 and days 8 and 15 will be doubles, and the final will be played on May 29. And the Opening 2022 starts July 1, 2 and 3 and the final will be the November 6th for the deadline which is the 14th to release players for the World Cup and the Mexican team have the greatest possible advantages ”, Mikel Arriola explained to the media.

Mikel Arriola had already expressed his desire to support El Tri through some strategies such as modifying the calendar (Photo: Jorge Núñez / EFE)

This adjustment of dates responds to the need and support that the Mexican league committee tries to provide the National selection in their possible participation in the international fair.

If this tournament (Apertura 2021) is taken as reference with its simile of the future, in the edition that has not finished yet, the first match of matchday 1 was on July 22, while in the new edition it will be on July 1. month, but in 2022. It does not sound like there is a big difference, however, we must take into account the double days and FIFA dates future.

“What it is about here is that the Mexican coach does not have asymmetric conditions with respect to the other technicians with whom he competes, and be sure that there we will be supporting as always and with full recognition to the Liga BBVA Mx clubs”, Stated a few days ago the manager to Millennium.

The Mexican national team has not yet sealed its place in the World Cup (Photo: José Cabezas

The support was comprehensive, or at least that was what Arriola made known, who confirmed that there was unity on the part of the managers and with the owners of the clubs: “What could be perceived in the 18 owners is the great commitment to the national teamMeetings were held with the 18 clubs, presidents and sporting directors and we are facing a unanimous approval of the calendar ”, he added.

Other topics such as the repechage and the foreign in national football. Regarding the first topic, the president of the competition asserted that it will remain at least in both competitions in 2022, despite the fact that it was a highly questioned element of the Scream Mexico A2021.

América and Atlético de Sn Luis are two of the teams with the most foreigners in Liga MX (Photo: Victor Cruz / EFE)

Foreign soccer players in the Mexican league have also sparked multiple controversies about whether or not they favor the competition. Given this fact, it had been suggested that for him Opening 2022 the statutory number of non-Mexicans on a campus will drop from 10 a 9 in a template and 8 a 7 on the pitch.

However, this claim will have no place when it was budgeted. Arriola confirmed that there will be a one-year extension to consolidate this initiative: “The plenary session approved, that due to the World Cup cycle and to support the clubs that have not been able to make up their squads, to give a waiting season for the reduction of NFM players ( not trained in Mexico). For the above, for the 2022-2023 season, the number of players remains at 10 and eight on the pitch”.

