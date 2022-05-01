How will the story of Final Fantasy 14 continue? Its director is already working on what will happen after Endwalker

The latest expansion for the MMORPG was a huge success for Square Enix, who had to temporarily suspend sales.

Final Fantasy XIV already had a large number of fans, but they multiplied with the release of the expansion Endwalker: Millions of concurrent players and a wave of purchases so wild that Square Enix was forced to temporarily suspend sales of the game. Several months have passed since this event, but the developers continue expanding the experience of the MMORPG with massive updates.

In fact, for my part, I’m already deciding what I envision for version 7.0Naoki YoshidaThese types of patches not only add novelties to the gameplay of the title, but also apply new layers of history to the already extensive Final Fantasy lore. Seeing that fans voraciously consume this content, Square Enix continues to support everything related to the history of its online multiplayer. In fact, Naoki Yoshidadirector of the game, affirms that they are quite advanced in this section.

This is how he explains it in an interview granted to the NME medium, where he provides more details about his current work: “The argument for the main stage of the 6.X patch series has already been completed and we have decided your conclusion“, explains Yoshida. “Currently, the work related to the script of several patches and the work on the detailed plot are underway. In fact, for my part, I am already deciding what I envision for the version 7.0. You see, Final Fantasy XIV is hard work…”

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV can rest assured that Square Enix is ​​preparing content for several years, although this is not the only news that Naoki Yoshida has given us today. And it is that, as he stated in another interview, it seems that Final Fantasy XVI is in its final stage of developmentso it is likely that we will hear news close to this installment.

