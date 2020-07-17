How Winona Ryder Still Defended Johnny Depp, Despite Not Appearing In Court

Go away a Remark
Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit continues, and, evidently, the case has been much more attention-getting than we might have thought. There have been some fairly sturdy accusations each by and in opposition to Johhny Depp already, and whereas we discovered yesterday that we might not be listening to from a few of Depp’s former relationships on the stand, it seems that we all know what Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis would have possible stated, as their pre-trial witness statements have been launched.
Each Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis gave statements earlier than Johnny Depp’s libel trial in opposition to The Solar acquired underway. Each actors have been scheduled to testify within the trial itself, however earlier this week Depp’s facet made the choice to not name both girl. It was finally determined the testimony wasn’t crucial, because the problem at hand, The Solar referring to Depp as a “spouse beater” in a narrative a few years in the past, was particularly targeted on allegations made by Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard.
We had already seen some from these witness statements up to now, however Reuters has extra particulars on precisely what the ladies stated in them. Winona Ryder stated that the concept that Johnny Depp was violent was the “farthest factor” from the person who she knew. Vanessa Paradis referred to as the claims “outrageous” and “false information.”
In fact, since each Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis have been planning on testifying on Depp’s behalf we might have guessed this is able to have been their testimony even with out listening to it. In the tip, there is no argument that Johnny Depp wasn’t violent with both of these ladies, making the testimony finally irrelevant.
The Solar’s protection in opposition to Depp’s declare of libel is that the assertion is true, which implies the case rests largely on the phrases of Amber Heard, who has accused Depp of bodily and psychological abuse. Depp, for his half, has accused the actress of the identical, claiming she has been the one which has been violent in opposition to him on a minimum of one event. He additionally claims that she defecated of their mattress at one level. And that is not the one occasion of bodily waste getting into into this case. The case has additionally included a severed finger.
Whereas the court docket won’t hear from these celebrities, different massive names have change into a part of the proceedings. Feedback made to and about James Franco have change into a part of the story, as have texts between Depp and Paul Bettany.
Yeah, this case has been wild.
One can solely hope that these tales are as wild as issues get. In fact, there’s a complete second lawsuit pending. Subsequent month, a defamation case in opposition to Amber Heard introduced by Johnny Depp is scheduled to go to trial.
