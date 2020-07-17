How Winona Ryder Still Defended Johnny Depp, Despite Not Appearing In Court

The Solar’s protection in opposition to Depp’s declare of libel is that the assertion is true, which implies the case rests largely on the phrases of Amber Heard, who has accused Depp of bodily and psychological abuse. Depp, for his half, has accused the actress of the identical, claiming she has been the one which has been violent in opposition to him on a minimum of one event. He additionally claims that she defecated of their mattress at one level. And that is not the one occasion of bodily waste getting into into this case. The case has additionally included a severed finger.