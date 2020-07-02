How WME’s Richard Weitz Raised Millions For COVID-19 Relief With ‘Quarantunes’ Concerts – Variety

When the coronavirus lockdown started in March, WME associate Richard Weitz discovered himself caught like so many mother and father looking for a approach to have fun his daughter 17th birthday amid the onset of quarantine situations.

Weitz, a lifelong music buff, known as a piano participant good friend from Chicago to serenade Demi and a bunch of her pals through a Zoom name. On the newest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Enterprise,” Demi and Richard Weitz clarify how that birthday videoconference name birthed the “Quarantunes” live performance franchise that has raised $6.7 million for a variety of coronavirus-related charities, together with the Saban Free Clinic, Cedars-Sinai Medical Middle, Staff Rubicon, the American Most cancers Society and Nashville’s Vanderbilt Medical Middle.

The pair focus on the spark for the fundraising effort, hurdles they overcame to verify the non-public Zoom performances didn’t infringe on copyrights and the way they recruited companions akin to Goldman Sachs and Alliance Bernstein to assist drive big-dollar donations.

“This was at first when everybody was scared,” Richard Weitz mentioned. “This was about constructing neighborhood and making an attempt to assist folks and their frame of mind.”

After the primary effort, Richard Weitz instantly turned bold and shortly the likes of John Mayer, Josh Groban, Andra Day, Charlie Puth, Michael Bolton and Boy George had been on the decision taking turns doing numbers for a listing of 500 or so invitation-only visitors. Randy Newman got here on to play “I Love L.A.” for Mayor Eric Garcetti. Quickly legendary music business mogul Clive Davis was within the combine, telling a yarn about signing the promising duo of Simon and Garfunkel.

As naturally as her father fell into the position of manufacturing Zoom-casts, Demi Weitz fell into the position of co-host interviewing the likes of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, civic and business leaders. It was the youthful Weitz who had the inspiration so as to add a charitable part to the periods early on. She determined to set a Go Fund Me objective of elevating $10,000 for the Saban Free Clinic, the place her father serves as president of its fundraising arm. Ever the dealmaker, Richard Weitz informed his co-host to up the ante to $30,000. Inside 24 hours of the Zoom-cast, they’d banked $48,000.

“I believed I used to be dreaming after I mentioned ‘We’re going to lift $10,000,’ ” Demi Weitz mentioned. “I simply wished to do one thing good.”

