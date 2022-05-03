How would you make the best One Piece video game? With these ideas, he would be the king of anime games

At 3DJuegos we have set out to gather, in a single article, the best ideas to make a perfect One Piece video game. And since you are the most important part of our newsroom, we want you to participate with your opinion. So read on and vote how you think it should be.

We all love One Piece. Eiichiro Oda’s anime and manga have left us a perfect world to turn into a video game, of any genre! There are tons of islands, continents, and cities to discover, powers to possess by devouring demonic fruits, formidable enemies to defeat by training, challenging others, and growing as you try. be the king of pirates. And it is that One Piece asks so much to make a formidable video game with it that there are even scenes that are pure video game. Do you remember how Doflamingo locks all of Dressrosa in her thread cage? What he is doing is a Battle Royale!

In this article we are going to decide what gameplay would we want and its genre, what story we would like it to cover, whether we prefer solo or co-op, and the graphic style. But we will not do it alone, but with you. To give us your essential opinion, you have to do it in two ways: first, vote what you consider best in your opinion. After doing so, stop by our comments section and tell us what you think in a more developed way. Feel free to suggest which developer you’d like to see do it and what other title they might be inspired by. Why do we need to do this article? To date, there is no One Piece game neither essential nor outstanding. Visually there may be some that are more or less successful, or that others have faithfully captured certain characteristics of the manga, but we need a One Piece FighterZ or, much better, a large open world to explore alongside our nakama, don’t you think? ? But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, let’s start talking about the gameplay.

gameplay

Fighting, open world or JRPG?

Here comes the first question, what genre would be ideal for One Piece? The first option would be a fighting game. We already have examples like One Piece Burning Blood, but they are very regular. A One Piece title developed and designed by Arc System Works would be beastly. But even if that idea appeals to me, wouldn’t it be much more interesting to have an adventure game in the spirit of The Legend of Zelda in an open world? Imagine yourself in a Wind Waker changing the ship and Link by One Piece and his crew. He wouldn’t be shy about a third-person JRPG that covered a large part of his arc, though. But it’s up to you to decide. What genre do you think the first outstanding One Piece game should have?

History

Events of the series or original story?

I think we agree that the big problem with making a One Piece video game is thinking what story arc would it have to cover. If I had a choice, I would want a pentalogy of games spanning from the beginning of the manga to the end, leaving room in the post-game to comfortably explore and discover future plot clues. Eiichiro Oda leaves hints in the opening chapters of the manga of how everything will evolve in the future, and it would be great to be able to find them playing. Of course, if you’ve already read and watched the manga a thousand times, wouldn’t a new story or one that clears up a plot hole be more interesting?

Alone or cooperative?

Is a solo or co-op focused experience better?

There are two ways to understand One Piece: as Luffy’s adventure or as the Straw Hat gang’s adventure. I think that being able to play an adventure being able to choose Luffy and Sanji to do it hand in hand, together and playing with another friend, would be great, and a lot of fun, but maybe that would make it difficult for the story to flow comfortably. When in the games they want to integrate all the manga characters in a playable way, what they do is first give us control of one and then the other, but, when you decide, what do you prefer?

graphic style

Cel-shading or something new?

The most common thing when making a manga video game is to always use cel-shading, but are we liking how it looks in games like One Piece Odyssey? Maybe it’s time to change, betting on other tones and textures, colors and ways of representing the nakama… Although what Jump Force tried to do was not make a lot of sense, to be honest. We can also think about this in another way: we can say yes to cel-shading, but no to just anyone. We like the one from Arc System Works or the one from CyberConnect2, but what about the one from other developers? That said, what do you prefer?

Starring the One Piece heroes or an avatar from an editor?

Are you the main character or do we leave that role to Luffy?

The normal thing is to think that, in a One Piece game, we have to handle Luffy or Zoro, but there are other possibilities. What if we could be a new pirate who sets off in search of One Piece? What if that allowed us to recruit new pirates, fight who Luffy fought, and even fight the Straw Hats? The good thing about Eiichiro Oda’s manga is that there are many islands that the gang did not pass through on their travels, so there are more than enough excuses to green light this idea. What would you like?

The most important. If there is a choice, which stage of One Piece do we prefer?

The One Piece before or after the haki and the awakenings of the akuma no mi

As in all shonen, there are different eras in One Piece marked by the strength and power of its protagonists. Following the Shabondy Archipelago Incident, the Nakama split up. When reunited, they are much more powerful and they are even more powerful when participating in the Wano story arc. They go full throttle and, like a car, put the fifth to be able to defeat the toughest enemies as quickly as possible. Personally, I prefer when the manga are more innocent, and ingenuity and technique is a more powerful weapon than explosions and lights, but what about you? This is our last question, what One Piece game would be created with all these opinions? Thank you very much for participating