How Yellowstone’s Rip Feels About Losing That Job To Jamie, According To Cole Hauser

Keep in mind, Rip is the one who John lastly confirmed some gratitude in direction of final season. When the place for livestock commissioner was up for grabs, I questioned if John would decide Rip for it. As a substitute, his identify by no means got here up as an possibility. Is {that a} place that Rip would have needed or been prepared to take if John had pitched it to him? Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser informed me: