How you can attend the DC FanDome virtual event – plus event schedule

Warner Bros. has introduced that it’s going to host a virtual event this yr showcasing its upcoming slate of DC tasks, in gentle of the absence of San Diego Comedian-Con this yr.

DC FanDome will happen in August and is predicted to offer followers their first glimpse at a few of the studio’s upcoming tentpole tasks together with Matt Reeves hotly anticipated The Batman, which Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

TV present forged and creators from Batwoman, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, The Flash, Watchmen, Doom Patrol, Titans, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, DC Tremendous Hero Ladies, Teen Titans GO! and Younger Justice: Outsiders, in addition to the cinema’s Aquaman, The Batman, Black Adam, Shazam!, Justice League: The SnyderCut, The Suicide Squad and Surprise Girl 1984 will all be lined.

With no San Diego Comedian Con this yr, that is the closest DC followers will get to an enormous event dropping all the information and star motion.

Right here’s every little thing you have to find out about learn how to attend the virtual event.

When is the DC FanDome virtual event?

The event will happen on Saturday 22nd August starting at 10am PDT – which is 6pm in the UK.

You can watch the event by heading to a particular part of the DC web site – the place the stream will probably be obtainable for 24 hours in complete.

What’s the DC FanDome virtual event?

The event will provide DC followers the likelihood to get an intensive have a look at a few of the upcoming TV and movie tasks in the franchise in the absence of Comedian-con, the place the studio often showcases its slate.

In the meantime the event will reportedly additionally see bulletins relating to Warner Bros gaming division in addition to DC Comics.

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff stated, “With DC FanDome, we’re in a position to give followers from round the world an thrilling and unparalleled option to join with all their favourite DC characters, in addition to the unimaginable expertise who deliver them to life on the web page and display.”

DC FanDome schedule

There are six areas:

Corridor of Heroes (particular programming, panels, content material reveals)

DC WatchVerse (screenings, never-before-seen footage)

DC YouVerse (user-generated content material, cosplay, fan artwork; submit to participate right here)

DC KidsVerse (family-friendly activations for youthful followers)

DC InsiderVerse (DC CCO Jim Lee, DC-Based mostly Movies chief Walter Hamada and Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti provide an introduction to the DC Multiverse and introduce artisans from comedian books, video games, TV, motion pictures, theme parks and extra)

DC FunVerse (digital giveaways and limited-edition exclusives)

All occasions will probably be obtainable in 10 languages together with English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese language.

Which celebrities will probably be showing at DC FanDome?

Based on DC, forged and creators from the following tasks will probably be showing, though no names have been formally confirmed:

Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Tremendous Hero Ladies, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Younger Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Surprise Girl 1984.

So there must be lots to maintain DC followers blissful…

If you’re in search of one thing to look at, try our TV information.