How you can watch Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary as BBC airs classic sets

Whereas Glastonbury 2020 might have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn’t stopped the BBC from celebrating the pageant’s 50th anniversary in type.

The broadcaster has created a pop-up channel – BBC Glastonbury – devoted to displaying highlights from the final 50 years of Glastonbury, whereas BBC Two, BBC 4 and iPlayer can be airing classic performances over the pageant’s weekend.

The sets accessible on BBC iPlayer, a few of which have by no means been aired in full, embody Adele’s 2016 set, Beyoncé’s 2011 debut, David Bowie in 2000, Coldplay’s 2016 efficiency and a rarely-broadcast Oasis set from 1994.

Right here’s the whole lot you must learn about digital Glastonbury 2020…

When is digital Glastonbury 2020?

In the course of the weekend that the Somerset-based pageant was because of happen – Thursday 25th to Monday 29th June – BBC Two can be airing The Glastonbury Expertise, three 90-minute reside programmes to showcase the pageant’s biggest performances, archive footage and previous protection.

Radio heavyweights Jo Whiley and Mark Radcliffe will current Friday’s present, whereas Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne will host on Saturday and Sunday, which is able to see previous performances by Amy Winehouse, Woman Gaga, Arctic Monkeys, REM and Rolling Stones amongst others.

Different BBC reveals which are celebrating Glastonbury in its absence embody The One Present, Blue Peter, Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast present and Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 Music programme, which is able to function the pageant’s co-organiser Emily Eavis on Friday 26th June.

Who will carry out at digital Glastonbury 2020?

Along with Adele, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Coldplay and Jay Z, sets from Janelle Monae’s 2011 efficiency, Jeff Lynne’s ELO (2015) and Lorde (2017) can be accessible to watch on the model new pop-up channel.

BBC Glastonbury may also air a rarely-seen set by Oasis, who performed on the NME stage in 1994 in the beginning of their careers. Dwell Perpetually, Supersonic, Cigarettes & Alcohol all function on the setlist.

Performances from Billie Eilish, Christine and the Queens, Disclosure, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Florence and the Machine may also be accessible to watch.

You can see the total listing of performances lately added to the line-up under:

Bloc Social gathering (2009)

Elbow (2011)

FKA Twigs (2015)

Jamie XX (2015)

Jeff Lynn’s ELO (2015)

Grimes (2016)

Janelle Monae (2011)

Disclosure (2014)

Michael Kiwanuka (2019)

HAIM (2017)

Laura Marling (2017)

Lorde (2017)

Dave (2019)

Royal Blood (2017)

Idles (2019)

Little Simz (2019)

Sheryl Crow (2019)

The Streets (2019)

“There are such a lot of memorable sets being performed throughout the BBC over what would have been our 50th anniversary weekend,” stated Emily Eavis, whose father Michael Eavis based Glastonbury in 1970.

“Personally, I’m trying ahead to a weekend of reflecting on the historical past of our pageant and going again to some classic performances from David Bowie, Adele, REM, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and much extra,” she added. “Me and my dad will certainly be watching!”

The pageant introduced in March that Glastonbury’s 50th occasion can be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, disappointing the 135,000 individuals who had already paid deposits on their tickets.

Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Diana Ross and Dua Lipa have been only a handful of musicians because of carry out on the Worthy Farm occasion this 12 months.

Glastonbury 50th anniversary programming can be accessible all through June throughout BBC tv and radio channels. If you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV information.