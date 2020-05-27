How you can watch Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary as BBC airs classic sets

For these of you nonetheless mourning the information that Glastonbury was cancelled this 12 months, the BBC is bringing one of the best of the pageant’s 50 years to you at dwelling.

The broadcaster is marking Glastonbury‘s 50th anniversary by releasing classic performances throughout BBC Two, BBC 4 and iPlayer in June.

These sets, by no means earlier than proven on tv in full, embody Adele’s 2016 set, Beyoncé’s 2011 debut, David Bowie in 2000, Coldplay (2016) and Jay Z (2008).

BBC iPlayer might be making a pop-up Glastonbury channel – BBC Glastonbury – devoted to displaying highlights from earlier years, with over 60 sets accessible to watch on-demand.

When is digital Glastonbury 2020?

Through the weekend that the Somerset-based pageant was resulting from happen – Thursday 25th to Monday 29th June – BBC Two might be airing The Glastonbury Expertise, three 90-minute reside programmes to showcase the pageant’s best performances, archive footage and previous protection.

Radio heavyweights Jo Whiley and Mark Radcliffe will current Friday’s present, whereas Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne will host on Saturday and Sunday, which can see previous performances by Amy Winehouse, Woman Gaga, Arctic Monkeys, REM and Rolling Stones amongst others.

Different BBC reveals which can be celebrating Glastonbury in its absence embody The One Present, Blue Peter, Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast present and Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 Music programme, which can characteristic the pageant’s co-organiser Emily Eavis on Friday 26th June.

Who will carry out at digital Glastonbury 2020?

“There are such a lot of memorable sets being performed throughout the BBC over what would have been our 50th anniversary weekend,” mentioned Emily Eavis, whose father Michael Eavis based Glastonbury in 1970.

“Personally, I’m trying ahead to a weekend of reflecting on the historical past of our pageant and going again to some classic performances from David Bowie, Adele, REM, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and much extra,” she added. “Me and my dad will certainly be watching!”

The pageant introduced in March that Glastonbury’s 50th occasion can be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, disappointing the 135,000 individuals who had already paid deposits on their tickets.

Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Diana Ross and Dua Lipa have been only a handful of musicians resulting from carry out this 12 months.

Glastonbury 50th anniversary programming might be accessible all through June throughout BBC tv and radio channels. If you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV information.