How you have to declare your operations with cryptocurrencies in the 2021 Income Statement

Since yesterday, it is now possible to access the draft Income Tax Return and submit it online. And, for many users, questions begin to arise that were not raised years ago, such as “What do I do with my cryptocurrencies? Should they be included in the declaration or not? And how?“.

The first thing to note is that We are only required to make the Income Statement if our total income (We are not just talking about cryptocurrencies, but about all our economic activity) exceed, however little, 1,000 euros. If we do exceed them, start taking note of all your cryptocurrency trades from the past year, because there are a few things you need to know:





Cryptocurrencies are like stocks

Personal income tax is not paid for owning cryptocurrencies, but for selling them or making money with them. And no, both things are not the same: if you get rid of your bitcoins for less than they were worth, but you still deposit the result of the transaction in your bank account, you will have to declare it… as a loss of assets.

If, on the other hand, you have your bitcoins ‘dead laughing’ in a digital wallet or on a USBwithout any activity, you do not have to mention them in the Income Tax Return.

Not all our operations with cryptocurrencies are declared in the same section

We told you before to write down all your cryptocurrency trades. Well, the important thing is not only the amount but its nature. There are four concepts in which we can fit themand most of them are not exclusive to this class of crypto assets.

“Equity gains and losses derived from the transfer of other assets”: Within this section we must look for a new box, 1626 in which we must declare the ‘Balances in virtual currencies’? That is, the sale and exchange of cryptocurrencies.

“Returns on capital”: Here we will declare the interest, stacking earnings and yields generated by the possession of cryptocurrencies.

“Gains and losses without transmission”: When the cryptocurrencies that we enter have not been obtained by purchase (that is, when they come from airdrops, scheduled referrals, prizes and the like ), we must declare them in this section. And mining? No, that goes to the next point.

“Economic activity”: If the operations with cryptocurrencies are the direct consequence of us carrying out an economic activity related to them, the income derived from it (for example: mining, trading or buying and selling for third parties) should be listed here

And, although the regulations are still not very clear, the purchase and sale of the second most popular type of crypto asset, those of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), would also be included in the last section.

Well, I already know the concepts, but… what about the amounts?

Income derived from cryptocurrencies is taxed at between 19% and 26% in the 2021 personal income tax. Everything will depend on how much do they add the benefits obtained:

Up to 6,000 euros: 19%

From 6,001 to 50,000 euros: 20%

From 50,001 to 200,000 euros: 23%

From 200,001 euros: 26%

Ok, but… do I only have to declare my cryptocurrencies in the Income Tax Return? Or does the paperwork not end there?

Depending on the autonomous community in which we live, the regulations will change, but in general, parallel to the Income Statement, the Heritage Statement is also presented (which does not tax income, but the mere possession). In this case, we will also have a specific square, the 46, to declare our balances. We told you in Genbeta a few weeks ago.

Besides that, you’ve probably heard of the ‘model 720’ (the Informative Declaration on goods and rights located abroad), but legal problems derived from sentences of the High Court of Justice of the EU have forced the Spanish government to warn on its website that “The informative declaration on virtual currencies located abroad is not required with respect to the 2021 financial year”.

Image | Based on original by Jernej Furman