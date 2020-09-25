Howard College, Amazon Studios Renew Howard Entertainment Program

Howard College and Amazon Studios will proceed the Howard Entertainment program, a partnership designed to diversify the leisure business by making a pipeline for Black and different marginalized college students, for a second yr. Members will work, practice and examine alongside leisure executives.

“The continuation of Howard Entertainment is a testomony to the quick affect of this system and the resonance of its long-term imaginative and prescient to try for higher illustration throughout the business,” mentioned Howard College President Wayne A. I. Frederick. “At Howard, we’re all the time in search of to increase the training of our college students by connecting them to experiences that may put together them to succeed and make a distinction.

This system, which is ready to restart in January, will enhance in dimension for its second yr, with higher slots obtainable for Howard college students. The immersive two-semester expertise offers Howard college students the chance to proceed their training through the spring semester and take part in an leisure business fellowship through the summer season semester.

The upcoming spring semester cycle will likely be digital, and in-person summer season internships will likely be depending on altering coronavirus security pointers. Coursework by way of this system is utilized to college students’ commencement necessities and all fellows can have their tuition prices lined by the college and Amazon Studios.

Final yr, the fellowship featured visitor lecturers actor Susan Kelechi Watson, CEO and co-founder of Unanimous media Jeron Smith, actor Ashley Blaine Featherson and MACRO co-founders Charles and Stacy King. Responses from the 2020 cohort had been optimistic, with college students gaining invaluable expertise in all fields of leisure, akin to improvement, casting, advertising, manufacturing, enterprise affairs and music.

“This program permits me to be part of the motion to finish the gatekeeping of this business in order that sooner or later, a bit Black or Brown woman can take a look at me and say to herself, ‘I can do this too,’” advertising main and 2020 Howard Entertainment program fellow Jasmine Oshiyemi mentioned.

To qualify, college students should be enrolled at Howard College as an upperclassman or graduate pupil. Potential fellows should full an utility, which can open Sept. 28, and interview to be thought of for this system. Howard college, supported by Amazon Studios workers and business professionals, will educate college students during the spring semester.