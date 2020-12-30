Howard Rubenstein Useless: PR Strategist & Spokesman for Moguls Was 88

Howard Rubenstein, the PR strategist who led a boutique agency favored by media moguls and different high-profile figures, died Dec. 29 at his residence in Manhattan. He was 88.

Rubenstein’s loss of life was confirmed by his son, Steven Rubenstein, in an Instagram put up. Steven Rubenstein now runs day-to-day operations on the agency, as soon as referred to as Rubenstein Associates and now merely as Rubenstein.

“My dad noticed himself as a child from Bensonhurst, a Harvard Legislation Faculty dropout who had been afforded monumental alternative in and by New York Metropolis. However that narrative understates how exhausting he labored to turn into one of the vital sought-after counsellors and advisors to leaders, companies, and civic establishments,” Steven Rubenstein wrote. “He helped to invent up to date public relations, and made it his life’s ardour to raise it into an moral and honorable occupation.”

Howard Rubenstein was recognized for being the antithesis of the pushy PR man shading the reality to get a narrative positioned. Rubenstein was lengthy credited by shoppers and associates for emphasizing ethics and the significance of the reality in addressing controversies and scandals. His shoppers over time have ranged from Rupert Murdoch to Donald Trump to the late New York Yankees proprietor George Steinbrenner.

“Whereas at this time is a tragic one, my father was by no means one to wallow. He would usually say, ‘I all the time select to stroll on the sunny aspect of the road.’ And so whereas everybody who knew him will grieve, I do know he would like we keep in mind him by celebrating his life and by being joyful and optimistic in our lives and our work,” Steven Rubenstein wrote.

A local of Brooklyn, Howard Rubenstein briefly attended Harvard College after highschool however wound up leaving after just a few months. He began his PR agency within the kitchen of his dad and mom’ residence, in keeping with his official bio. Later, he earned a regulation diploma via evening college at St. John’s College Faculty of Legislation.

Rubenstein progressively started representing New York space political figures, which helped him construct invaluable relationships and a popularity as an influencer, lengthy earlier than the times of Instagram. Rubenstein was energetic within the civic lifetime of town, serving on the Mayor’s Committee on Enterprise and Financial Growth below three administrations and on the Metropolis College of New York’s Enterprise Management Council, amongst different posts.

He was an unabashed booster of his hometown. Within the Nineteen Seventies, when New York Metropolis was in horrible fiscal form, Rubenstein co-founded the Affiliation for a Higher New York, which spurred enhancements in public security and well being issues, together with the clean-up of Instances Sq.. He additionally helped broaden the New York Metropolis Marathon right into a world-class occasion.

His checklist of shoppers over time included the New York Yankees, Metropolitan Opera and Archdiocese of New York.

Along with Steven, Howard Rubenstein’s survivors embody his spouse of greater than 60 years, Amy; son Richard, who runs his personal Rubenstein PR agency; daughter Roni and 7 grandchildren.