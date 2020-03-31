Howard Stern Announces SiriusXM Premier Will Be Free Through May 15

Howard Stern introduced Tuesday that SiriusXM Premier will probably be free by May 15 as a courtesy to these staying house in an effort to cease the unfold of coronavirus.

For the subsequent month and a half, listeners may have entry to greater than 300 ad-free channels, together with the Howard Stern Present. Sirius XM can also be including new curated content material, in addition to bringing again music channels by prime artists.

“With so many individuals requested to remain at house, we’re making our full streaming lineup of music, leisure, information and knowledge simply accessible to everybody,” SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer stated in an announcement.

Meyer added, “Within the days forward, we hope it’s a priceless supply of data or diversion, a beneficiant mixture of recent dwell content material, and a supply of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many exhibits and channels. And there was no higher approach to launch the Stream Free content material than with Howard this morning.”

SiriusXM can also be launching #StayHome Radio on April 1. The channel will characteristic feel-good tracks from artists similar to Lizzo, Coldplay, Pink and Bob Marley. Stations that includes music from Billy Joel, Dave Matthews Band and different in style entertainers may even return beginning April 1.

Listeners, who can tune in through the app or on SiriusXM’s web site, may have entry to information retailers like CNN, CNBC and BBC World Service by Premier.