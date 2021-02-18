Howard Stern Voices Support for #FreeBritney Movement

Howard Stern has come out in assist of the #FreeBritney motion after watching “Framing Britney Spears,” the New York Instances-produced documentary streaming on FX and Hulu.

“I believe I’m Free Britney now, I believe I’m full on Free Britney,” Stern stated on his Sirius/XM radio present, in dialog with co-host Robin Quivers.

Although Stern stated he thinks Spears might not be absolutely able to taking cost of her funds and different features of her life, he did evaluate her scenario to different notable male celeb examples the place there was not any courtroom intervention. He listed Charlie Sheen, Shia LaBeouf, Gary Busey and Kanye West.

“Ozzy [Osbourne] bit the pinnacle off of a bat in a enterprise assembly. He’s answerable for his personal funds,” Stern added.

“Framing Spears” outlines the trajectory of Spear’s profession and ascent into fame and the tabloids, and the way psychological well being points led to a uncommon, controversial conservatorship. Stern is amongst many entertainers who’ve come out in assist of Spears for the reason that launch of the documentary, together with Sarah Jessica Parker, Hayley Williams, Kacey Musgraves, Andy Cohen and Miley Cyrus.

Because the documentary lays out, tabloid and legacy media alike, in addition to Stern, lined her case harshly and insensitively. For Stern, the pop star just isn’t a brand new subject of curiosity. In 2003, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst went on “The Howard Present” and implied he had intercourse with Spears.

On the time, MTV reported that Stern requested Durst if he had a one-night fling, to which he replied by quoting lyrics for an upcoming tune: “Ain’t it humorous scared to confess it/ Very first night time made the Limp canine hit it.”

In 2012, Stern was requested for his ideas on Spears’ rumored “X Issue” contract throughout a press convention at New York’s Friars Membership.

“I believe we’re going to tune in to see her, to see if she will be able to perform by way of the factor,” Stern stated, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “I believe Britney will sit there and eat a lollipop and put on a horny outfit… I’ll tune in to see what sort of prepare wreck she is, completely.”