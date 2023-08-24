Howie Mandel Makes Jokes On ‘America’s Got Talent’ About Sofia Vergara Being Single While Joe Manganiello Is Getting Divorced:

On Tuesday’s live show of “America’s Got Talent,” Howie made a joke regarding the fact that Sofia has become single and searching for a new husband after she and Joe Manganiello broke up.

“In additions” Terri Seymour talked to Howie, and he said that his joke was funny. “People were saying online, ‘Too soon,'” he said. I think it’s never too soon as soon as you’re ready. People, she’s new.”

During the first week of live shows, which started on Tuesday, August 22, Mandel, who is 67, gave 12-year-old ventriloquist Brynn Cummings some shocking advice. After the little girl showed off her abilities, Mandel talked about how part of her act was making her dolls fall in love.

Howie Mande Said That Sofia Is Looking Right Now:

“I have one thing to say. Mandel made a joke about how Sofia would have been a good person to talk to if you were looking for suitable men. As the crowd laughed and gasped in surprise, Vergara, 51, waved her hands within the air and said, “Yes!”

Mandel joked, “Now that I’ve said that, if you’re watching ‘Extra and you have an idea of someone, send it to us, and we’ll either select left or right.”

He said, “I think everyone watching who has space thinks they are Sofa’s perfect match.” To be honest, I don’t think she needs my help, Sofa. She doesn’t at all. I think she’ll be able to fight them off.

In A Joint Statement, The Two Told The News:

I mean, she was a great friend, smart, successful in business, and has a great sense of humor. She is perfect in every way, so whoever gets Sofa will be very, very lucky.”

Howie continued, “Let’s try to accomplish it by the conclusion of the season.” “We’ll find her a good match and let the American people decide.”

Mandel thinks that he is lucky to be returning to “America’s Got Talent” live. “I love it,” he said. Life is just a lot more fun. I’m happy to go to work. The people I receive working with make it extra special.”

“We made the difficult choice to get a divorce,” they said within a joint statement upon July 17, a few days before Manganiello, 46, finally lodged the paperwork.

The Date That The Pair Split Up Was Stated As July 2:

“As two individuals who care deeply about each other a lot, we respectfully ask that you give us some space as we start this new part of our lives.”

Us Weekly got court papers that said the pair broke up on July 2. A person told us later that Vergara as well as Manganiello were no more “around the same page” shortly after a decade of marriage.

Vergara said, “That was so cool.” “Because it’s so special, on a show where we’ve seen everything, we’ve seen so many ventriloquists, so for you to also do mentalism, I can’t think how much focus you need to do both. Even so, you seem so calm.”

Vergara As Well As Manganiello Are Working Out The Details Of Their Divorce, Which Includes Who Gets To Keep Their Dog:

Vergara as well as Manganiello are working out the details of their divorce, which includes who gets to keep their dog, Bubbles.

“They still need to find out a few things. “But Sofia hopes they are able to move forward within a calm and fair way,” another source told us a few weeks ago.

Since then, the actress has asked the court to uphold the prenuptial agreement, saying that she needs certain assets to stay in her name and to keep the money she made prior to and during her marriage with Manganiello.