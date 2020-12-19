Howitzer ATAGS Latest News: DRDO has prepared the best indigenous Howitzer ATA Gun in the world

DRDO-developed indigenous Howitzer Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System test-firing at the Balasore firing range in Odisha: India has achieved a major breakthrough in the direction of self-sufficiency in the field of defense. The Towed Artillery Gun System developed by DRDO is tested by firing with a howitzer cannon at the Balasore test-firing range of Odisha. It is one of the best guns in the world. Also Read – Instagram Down: Instagram stalled in many parts of the world, trouble facing Android users in India

#WATCH DRDO-developed indigenous Howitzer Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System test-firing at the Balasore firing range in Odisha pic.twitter.com/mjp8g0CVVt
– ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

“It is the best gun in the world, no other country is capable of developing such a cannon system,” said DRDO’s ATAGS project director Shailendra Gade.

Senior officer of DRDO in Balasore, Odisha, Anil Morgokar said that this cannon was designed and put for testing within three years. Soon, this gun will be subjected to PSQR tests. We are hoping that India will have the biggest achievement in the category of artillery systems.

Let us know that Chief of Defense CDS General Vipin Rawat recently said that India will be able to fight the next war on the strength of its indigenous weapons in the coming time.