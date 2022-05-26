How’s the new The Witcher going? CD Projekt shares news and also talks about Cyberpunk 2077

At this time, CD Projekt RED gives more priority to the expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 than to other developments.

After achieving huge success with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it’s no surprise that fans of the franchise were excited by the announcement of a new game. We still do not know the official name of this installment, much less the details about this experience, although from CD Projekt RED they keep working to give us news as soon as possible.

The new The Witcher has already entered the pre-production phaseIn the latest financial report of the company, which refers to the profits achieved in the first quarter of 2022, those responsible for the franchise in the video game assure that they have already finished the information search stage to develop the title. In this way, the new installment of The Witcher is already within the pre-production phase and will give us news later.

Despite this, CD Projekt RED is not investing all its efforts in the new experience based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. As they show in their presentation, the most of your team is focused on the development of the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, which will begin to share news, gameplays and carry out various forms of promotion from the second half of 2022.

In addition to this, the studio also does not forget to mention the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, which recently showed a few short scenes in a Netflix trailer. In this sense, the series based on the Night City experience will be released on this platform at some point in the second half of 2022. In addition, CD Projekt RED has reserved a space in its report to talk about Unreal Engine 5, the engine that will be used with the new The Witcher, mentioning efficiency improvements.

Returning with The Witcher, we will continue to be attentive to everything that the developer publishes around the long-awaited RPG adventure. We have already dreamed of 11 things that we would like to see in this new installment, although we have also taken your suggestions into account in a debate that has concluded with several mentions of the Cyberpunk 2077 initial failures and various improvable aspects de The Witcher 3.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: The Witcher, CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 y Unreal Engine 5.