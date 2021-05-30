Hoyto Tomari Jonno (Aakash Aath) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Hoyto Tomari Jonno (Aakash Aath) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Hoyto Tomari Jonno is an Indian tv display aired on Aakash Aath TV channel. The display stars Jeetu Kamal and Sampurnaa Mandal. Except for them, the display has a powerful forged which contains Chumki Chowdhury, Chaiti Ghoshal, Sayantani Sengupta, Krishnakishor Mukherjee and others.
|Title
|Hoyto Tomari Jonno
|Primary Forged
|Jeetu Kamal and Sampurnaa Mandal
|Style
|Court docket Drama
|Director
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturer
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturing Space
|No longer To be had
Your complete forged of TV display Hoyto Tomari Jonno :
Jeetu Kamal
As : Aditya Narayan Lahiri/Adi
Sampurnaa Mandal
As : Jahnavi
Koyel Banerjee
As : Ruhi
Shilpa Mondal
Chumki Chowdhury
As : Jahnavi’s mom
Chaiti Ghoshal
Sayantani Sengupta
Krishnakishor Mukherjee
Time
Hoyto Tomari Jonno is telecast Monday to Saturday at 7:30pm on Aakash Aath channel. Different main points associated with the display is given under.
|Channel Title
|Aakash Aath
|Display Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 7:30pm
|Operating Time
|22-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|15 February 2021
|Repeat Telecast Time
|10am (Mon-Sat)
|Language
|Bengali
|Nation
|India
Promo
In case you have extra information about the display Hoyto Tomari Jonno, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour
