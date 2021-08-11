HP Chromebook X2 11 With Removable Keyboard, USI Pen Introduced, HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop Unveiled Along

HP has expanded its Chrome OS ecosystem with the release of the HP Chromebook x2 11 and HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop. The brand new HP Chromebook comes with a detachable keyboard to send a hybrid laptop-tablet experience, while the Chromebase AiO desktop features a rotating display to supply shoppers other ways of buying groceries. Along the Chromebook x2 11 and Chromebase 21 inch All-in-One Desktop, the company has offered the HP M24fd USB-C Track that can be a Chromebook-certified track to let shoppers access Google’s operating machine on a larger show.

HP Chromebook x2 11, Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop price

HP Chromebook x2 11 price starts at $599.99 (kind of Rs. 44,700), and it’s to be had in Evening Teal and Color Grey colours. The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop may also move on sale at a starting price of $599.99. Each Chrome OS-based units might be accessible for purchase by the use of Easiest Purchase inside the United States later this month. HP may also start selling the machines by the use of its internet website online HP.com in October.

Moreover, the HP M24fd USB-C Track is coming to the United States in October at a starting price of $249.99 (Rs. 18,600).

Main points regarding the pricing and availability of the HP Chromebook x2 11, Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop, and HP M24fd USB-C Track in India are however to be printed.

HP Chromebook x2 11 specifications

The HP Chromebook x2 11 features a 11-inch 2K IPS display with a three:2 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The laptop pc comes bundled with the HP Wi-fi Rechargeable USI Qualified Pen to can help you write notes to your handwriting or draw pictures in each and every portrait and landscape modes at the show. The pen could be magnetically hooked as much as the display and then wirelessly charged. The Chromebook moreover has a kickstand at the once more. It means that you can regulate the viewing angles up to 170 ranges.

Beneath the hood, the HP Chromebook x2 11 has the simply in recent times introduced

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c SoC, at the side of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC garage.

HP has equipped a 5-megapixel selfie digital camera along with an 8-megapixel rear-facing digital camera at the Chromebook x2 11. There are moreover stereo audio machine which can be tuned by means of Bang and Olufsen.

To send a full-fledged computing experience, the latest HP Chromebook comes with a full-sized, detachable keyboard, which comprises an oversized touchpad. It moreover has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

In words of connectivity, the HP Chromebook x2 11 has 4G LTE (not obligatory), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and two USB Sort-C ports (with one supporting each and every charging and information transfer).

HP has preloaded the Chromebook x2 11 with the HP QuickDrop for easy sharing of knowledge and media content material subject matter. The device moreover comes with the new Cursive App from Google for writing notes additional fluently. Additionally, shoppers can {obtain} their favourite apps by the use of the Google Play store or video video games from the Stadia Streaming Recreation Provider.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 packs a 2-cell, 32Wh battery that’s rated to send 11 hours of usage on a unmarried price.

HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop specifications

The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop comes with a 21.5-inch full-HD rotating display that can tilt upwards 20 ranges and rotate 90 ranges from landscape to portrait with the touch of a button. It’s powered by means of Intel Core processors paired with up to 16GB of DRAM and up to 256GB of SSD garage. There are dual 5W audio machine tuned by means of Bang and Olufsen and a 5-megapixel digital camera sensor with dynamic lighting fixtures adjustments. The AiO moreover has a Privateness Digital camera Transfer to can help you trade the digital camera on or off and, at the side of a integrated microphone.

HP Chromebase 21.5 Inch All-in-One Desktop comes with a rotating display

HP has equipped a conical base for the AiO desktop that’s claimed to have a small footprint. The material-wrapped base can be increased to provide stepped forward airflow. Moreover, the Chromebase desktop comes with Bluetooth lend a hand for wireless connectivity with appropriate keyboard, mouse, and other units.

HP M24fd USB-C Track specifications

The HP M24fd USB-C Track is to be had in a 24-inch show dimension and is designed to paintings with Chromebooks out-of-the-box, without requiring to any extent further setup. The track comes with a 65W USB Sort-C cable that can paintings with any USB Sort-C capable laptop pc.

HP M24fd USB-C Track is designed to paintings with Chromebooks

HP has geared up the M24fd USB-C Track with its proprietary HP Eye Ease and Eyesafe technologies which can be claimed to scale back blue delicate without impacting colours at the show.

