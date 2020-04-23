HP Envy 13 Wood Series evaluation: Walnut enhances a slender, capable laptop

The HP Envy 13 Picket Assortment is the company’s 2nd foray into natural design thrives—think about the leather-bound Spectre Folio? Now the company’s thin-and-light Envy 13 laptop has a Picket Assortment variant, that features a walnut picket palm leisure and touchpad.

While these details could seem frivolous to a few, the finely textured picket panel makes for a shockingly warmth, however smart contact in a laptop that (for primarily essentially the most section) nails the fundamentals. That acknowledged, the 4K present on this moderately priced Envy fashion skimps on a key perform, and we moreover had some (non wood-related) touchpad issues.

