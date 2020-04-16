HP thinks its new 15-inch Envy laptop could be a Macbook Pro alternative for creatives

A variety of ingenious folks are caught at home at the moment and will want a sufficiently powerful computer to get by way of, nevertheless can’t shell out the cash for a Macbook Skilled. HP hopes that’s the case, as a results of that’s how it’s positioning the model new Envy 15 computer.
HP held a digital press briefing about its new computer portfolio earlier this week. There are new ZBook workstations coming in August and a couple of additional cheap 13-inch Envy laptops, nevertheless a lot of the focal point was as soon as on the new 15-inch model. The emphasis was as soon as on creators’ needs: HP’s pitch emphasised the powerful specs which are alleged to, in concept, make the Envy 15 a high-quality software program for photo- or video-editing needs. And, in distinction to the Macbook Skilled 16 that HP many instances used as some extent of comparability, it’s got a 4K HDR OLED contact present for somebody who must make photos or films within the ones codecs. Be taught additional…
