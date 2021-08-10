HPA 2021 Engineering Excellence Award Recipients Introduced

The Hollywood Skilled Affiliation unveiled the winners of the 2021 HPA Awards for Engineering Excellence, which will probably be passed out Nov. 18 as a part of its annual awards rite, which this yr is slated to be held on the Hollywood Legion.

Winners come with Autodesk for its paintings on OpenColorIO v.2, which is now an open supply colour undertaking of the Academy Device Basis, supporting ACES (Academy Colour Encoding Machine).

Honorees additionally come with The Foundry for the Nuke compositing gadget this is broadly utilized in VFX; Arch for its Arch Platform, a device for cloud-based content material advent workflows, together with VFX and digital manufacturing; and Mo-Sys Engineering’s NearTime, additionally a device which may be utilized in digital manufacturing workflows, that can permit the forged and workforce to peer a shot on-set in real-time and ship a higher-quality model of the shot to manufacturing in ‘near-time’.

Honorable mentions will probably be awarded to Colorfront for its Colorfront Streaming Server and Deluxe for Deluxe One Dub.

Mentioned HPA Awards engineering committee chair Joachim “JZ” Zell: “This yr’s entries confirmed us once more that the firms from our trade are growing leading edge, considerate merchandise and answers for brand new issues, a few of which have been caused by the cases of the previous yr, and others addressing non-pandemic issues. Judging day displays reminded us of the breadth and intensity of experience and creativity in our trade, appearing us what’s imaginable for us to perform.”